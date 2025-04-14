Ambedkar Jayanti is a way to remember Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's, who is also known as the Father of the Indian Constitution, life and honour his continuous efforts for social justice, equality, and human rights.

India celberates Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, every April 14th, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a key figure in shaping modern India. Born in 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, social reformer, and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar Jayanti is a way to remember his life and honour his continuous efforts for social justice, equality, and human rights.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025:​ History

Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, is remembered through this date, which has become a symbol of social empowerment and a stand against caste-based discrimination. His birth anniversary, known as Ambedkar Jayanti, is now a day to reinforce the constitutional values of liberty, equality, and brotherhood that he strongly supported.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025:​ Singnificance

Despite facing discrimination early in life, Dr. Ambedkar became the first Dalit to earn a doctorate in economics from abroad. He graduated from Columbia University and the London School of Economics and strongly believed in education as a means of empowerment. As India's first Law Minister, Dr. Ambedkar led the drafting of the Constitution, including provisions that protected civil liberties and supported affirmative action for communities that have historically been disadvantaged.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated as a public holiday in many Indian states with processions, seminars, and cultural events. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has announced April 14 as a public holiday for all government offices and public sector undertakings in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

On this day, statues of Dr. Ambedkar are adorned with garlands, and his contributions to India's socio-political landscape are remembered through speeches and public discussions. The day is of great emotional and political importance, especially for Dalit communities throughout India. It reminds people of the ongoing fight against caste-based inequalities and inspires social and economic reforms.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025:​ 10 inspirational quotes by BR Ambedkar, who is also known as the Father of Indian Constitution

1. "I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity."

2. "Political tyranny is nothing compared to social tyranny and a reformer, who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies government."

3. "So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you."

4. "Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering otherwise both will wither and die."

5. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

6. "If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help."

7. "Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence."

8. "We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle."

9. “Religion must mainly be a matter of principles only. It cannot be a matter of rules. The moment it degenerates into rules, it ceases to be a religion, as it kills responsibility, which is an essence of the true religious act."

10. “Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self."