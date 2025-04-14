Essential services such as hospitals, general stores, and ration shops are expected to function normally.

While April 14 may seem like just another Monday, this year the day coincides with Ambedkar Jayanti 2025, marking the 134th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. As a result, many banks across India are expected to remain shut in observance of the occasion.

Banks Closed on April 14

Both public and private sector banks will remain closed in several states to honour the legacy of Dr Ambedkar. In-person services such as visiting branches will be unavailable in these regions. However, customers can continue to access ATMs, internet banking, and mobile banking for essential transactions.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed in the following states and union territories:

Delhi

Mizoram

Madhya Pradesh

Chandigarh

Arunachal Pradesh

Nagaland

Chhattisgarh

Meghalaya

Himachal Pradesh

Banks Open in Some Regions

Despite the national importance of the day, banks will continue to operate as usual in some states. Interestingly, some regions mentioned in both open and closed lists may experience partial closures, depending on local guidelines and branch-specific decisions.

States and regions where banks are likely to remain open:

Certain parts of Madhya Pradesh

Some branches in Nagaland

Specific regions in Delhi

Parts of Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh

To avoid inconvenience, customers are advised to contact their local branches or check the official website of their respective banks for detailed operational updates.

Bank Holidays in April 2025

Apart from Ambedkar Jayanti, here are other important bank holidays to note this month:

April 15 (Tuesday): Bengali New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Himachal Day – banks closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

April 16 (Wednesday): Bohag Bihu – banks closed in Assam.

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday – banks closed in Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

April 20 (Sunday): Regular weekend holiday.

April 21 (Monday): Garia Puja – banks closed in Tripura.

April 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – all banks across India closed.

April 29 (Tuesday): Parshuram Jayanti – banks closed in Himachal Pradesh.

April 30 (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya – banks closed in Karnataka.

Other Services on Ambedkar Jayanti

Essential services such as hospitals, general stores, and ration shops are expected to function normally. However, OPD services at certain hospitals may remain closed or operate with limited hours. It's advisable to confirm timings in advance with local facilities.

