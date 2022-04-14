Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: 10 Inspirational quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

Dr BR Ambedkar is best known for being the architect of the Indian Constitution and for his struggle against untouchability in India.

Fondly known as Babasaheb, the social reformer, economist, thinker, politician and the first Law Minister of Independent India, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

To honour him, every year on April 14, his birth anniversary is observed as Ambedkar Jayanti in the country. Dr Ambedkar was a student at Bombay University, followed by Columbia University, USA, and London School of economics.

Ambedkar’s life and thoughts still inspire millions of people today. Therefore, on his birth anniversary, we bring to you 10 inspirational quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar.

1. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

2. "If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help."

3. "The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism."

4. "They cannot make history who forget history."

5. “If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it."

6. "Though I was born a Hindu, I solemnly assure you that I will not die as a Hindu."

7. "A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society."

8. Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government."

9. "I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity."

10. "Life should be great rather than long."