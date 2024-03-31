Ambala Haryana Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, past results and other details

The Ambala Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 7 (Phase 3). The Ambala Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be counted and results will be announced on June 4th.

This year's election will be for the Ambala Lok Sabha Constituency in Haryana, one of the state's ten Lok Sabha constituencies. On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the final voting schedule and results for the Lok Sabha election in Ambala.

The announcement of the election schedule initiates the nomination process for candidates supported by Independents and all major parties. While some political parties declared their candidatures as the election moved through its various phases, others did so after the polls were released. The list of candidates is not public yet.

The Congress and Om Prakash Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) suffered severe losses in the 2019 elections, while the BJP emerged victorious in all ten seats. Nonetheless, a great deal has changed in Haryana's political environment in the last few months.

Within days of the announcement of the poll schedule, the BJP had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister with Nayab Singh Saini, the president of its state unit. It had also severed its ties to the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which had saved it in the 2019 Assembly elections when the saffron party could not secure a majority in the Vidhan Sabha.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election in Ambala, Rattan Lal Kataria of the BJP emerged victorious with 612121 votes, while Raj Kumar Balmiki of the INC received 272047 votes.In 2014, the Ambala parliamentary constituency had 1692424 registered voters.