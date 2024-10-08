Twitter
Ambala Cantt Election Results LIVE: Who is Chitra Sarwara, Independent, Congress rebel leading against BJP's Anil Vij?

As vote counting commenced in Haryana, senior BJP leader Anil Vij faced unexpected challenges as he fell behind Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara in his stronghold, the Ambala Cantt Assembly constituency.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

Ambala Cantt Election Results LIVE: Who is Chitra Sarwara, Independent, Congress rebel leading against BJP's Anil Vij?
As vote counting commenced in Haryana, senior BJP leader Anil Vij faced unexpected challenges as he fell behind Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara in his stronghold, the Ambala Cantt Assembly constituency.

Vij, who is contesting for the seventh time from this seat, was up against both Sarwara and Congress candidate Parvinder Pal Pari. Early trends indicated that the six-time legislator was trailing by over 1,100 votes, according to data from the Election Commission. Despite this, he expressed confidence in securing a victory.

A significant figure in Haryana politics for many years, Anil Vij has held multiple cabinet minister positions, overseeing crucial portfolios such as health and medical education. He has been elected six times from the same constituency, reinforcing his status as a key BJP leader in the state. As he campaigns for a seventh term, Vij has stated that he believes the BJP will return to power in Haryana with a full majority.

Vij emphasised his campaign message focused on his accomplishments in Ambala Cantt, stating, "I am seeking votes based on the work done in Ambala Cantt. Our slogan is 'kaam kiya hai, kaam karenge' (We have done work and will continue to do so). This election is about the politics of action versus mere words."

Recently, Vij stirred controversy by claiming he would seek the chief minister's position if the BJP won again; however, the party clarified that Nayab Singh Saini would remain its chief ministerial candidate.

In total, 11 candidates are contesting from Ambala Cantt, with Vij's main competitors being Congress leader Parvinder Pal Pari and Independent Chitra Sarwara. Sarwara is the daughter of former minister

Nirmal Singh and was suspended from Congress for anti-party activities after filing her nomination as an Independent.

The Ambala Cantonment Assembly constituency is one of Haryana's 90 assembly seats and has historically been a BJP stronghold. It is located approximately 200 kilometers north of Delhi and 55 kilometers southwest of Chandigarh.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
