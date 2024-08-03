Amazon iPhone Scam: Man shares viral post about Rs 38000 loss, calls it 'nightmare'

Delhi lawyer Mukund P Unny reported a troubling experience with Amazon after a delivery agent demanded an additional OTP.

A Delhi-based lawyer, Mukund P Unny, recently shared a distressing experience with an Amazon delivery agent after ordering an iPhone 15 online. Mukund, who is an advocate at the Supreme Court, ordered the new phone in July, intending to exchange his iPhone 13 for it. The next day, a delivery executive arrived at night with the new phone. Following standard procedure, Mukund shared an OTP with the delivery agent and handed over his iPhone 13 in exchange for the new iPhone 15.

However, the delivery agent then claimed that another OTP was needed. Mukund, puzzled by this, explained that he didn't have another OTP to provide. The delivery agent, after staying for a few minutes, called his supervisor. After the call, the delivery agent insisted that the new iPhone 15 had to be returned because the exchange wasn't final.

Mukund asked to speak directly with the supervisor, who reiterated that the exchange process was managed by a different team and requested the return of the new phone. Despite the Amazon app showing the new iPhone as delivered, Mukund was urged by the supervisor to return the phone, as his team would otherwise have to cover the loss. The supervisor assured Mukund that the delivery would be reattempted the next day. Trusting this assurance, Mukund handed the new phone back to the delivery agent.

The next day, Mukund contacted Amazon customer care, who informed him that an investigation was underway and advised him to wait until the end of the month. However, on Thursday, Mukund received a call from Amazon stating that the refund could not be processed. This lack of resolution left him facing a potential loss of Rs. 38,000, suspecting a possible scam involving the supervisor, delivery executive, and others at Amazon.

Later, Mukund received another call from the supervisor, who asked him to meet at a specific location to hand over his current iPhone. The supervisor claimed that the phone would be processed and a new product delivered within 24 hours, which further fueled Mukund's suspicion of a scam.

This is the story of my worst experience with @amazonIN . On 21.07.2024, I ordered iPhone 15 from Amazon in exchange for my iPhone 13. On 22.07.2024, the delivery executive came at around 930 PM. I gave the OTP and took the product, and gave my phone to the executive. 1/9 — Mukund P Unny (@eminentjurist) August 1, 2024

Amazon's customer care account on X (formerly Twitter), responded to Mukund's thread, expressing regret over the issue and offering assistance. They requested Mukund to contact them via direct message for further help, emphasizing not to include any personal or account information.

Mukund’s experience highlights significant concerns about the reliability and transparency of the exchange process and raises questions about potential internal malpractices within the delivery system.

