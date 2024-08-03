Amazon iPhone Scam: Man shares viral post about Rs 38000 loss, calls it 'nightmare'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani's Reliance Jio announces cheapest plans with OTT benefits for just Rs…

Meet world's tallest woman, who was 5.9 kg at birth, has a height of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

Here’s how many crores Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, others charged for Khel Khel Mein

Here’s how many crores Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, others charged for Khel Khel Mein

8 countries with tallest people in world

8 countries with tallest people in world

8 popular dishes in India that aren't actually Indian

8 popular dishes in India that aren't actually Indian

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बद��ल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Meet former beauty queen who worked with superstars, was married twice, then quit acting to become monk, now works as..

Meet former beauty queen who worked with superstars, was married twice, then quit acting to become monk, now works as..

Ananya Panday flaunts her not so ‘Bae-sic’ sipper ahead of Call Me Bae’s release

Ananya Panday flaunts her not so ‘Bae-sic’ sipper ahead of Call Me Bae’s release

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

HomeIndia

India

Amazon iPhone Scam: Man shares viral post about Rs 38000 loss, calls it 'nightmare'

Delhi lawyer Mukund P Unny reported a troubling experience with Amazon after a delivery agent demanded an additional OTP.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

Amazon iPhone Scam: Man shares viral post about Rs 38000 loss, calls it 'nightmare'
Delhi man gets scammed on Amazon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A Delhi-based lawyer, Mukund P Unny, recently shared a distressing experience with an Amazon delivery agent after ordering an iPhone 15 online. Mukund, who is an advocate at the Supreme Court, ordered the new phone in July, intending to exchange his iPhone 13 for it. The next day, a delivery executive arrived at night with the new phone. Following standard procedure, Mukund shared an OTP with the delivery agent and handed over his iPhone 13 in exchange for the new iPhone 15.

However, the delivery agent then claimed that another OTP was needed. Mukund, puzzled by this, explained that he didn't have another OTP to provide. The delivery agent, after staying for a few minutes, called his supervisor. After the call, the delivery agent insisted that the new iPhone 15 had to be returned because the exchange wasn't final.

Mukund asked to speak directly with the supervisor, who reiterated that the exchange process was managed by a different team and requested the return of the new phone. Despite the Amazon app showing the new iPhone as delivered, Mukund was urged by the supervisor to return the phone, as his team would otherwise have to cover the loss. The supervisor assured Mukund that the delivery would be reattempted the next day. Trusting this assurance, Mukund handed the new phone back to the delivery agent.

The next day, Mukund contacted Amazon customer care, who informed him that an investigation was underway and advised him to wait until the end of the month. However, on Thursday, Mukund received a call from Amazon stating that the refund could not be processed. This lack of resolution left him facing a potential loss of Rs. 38,000, suspecting a possible scam involving the supervisor, delivery executive, and others at Amazon.

Later, Mukund received another call from the supervisor, who asked him to meet at a specific location to hand over his current iPhone. The supervisor claimed that the phone would be processed and a new product delivered within 24 hours, which further fueled Mukund's suspicion of a scam.

 

 

Amazon's customer care account on X (formerly Twitter), responded to Mukund's thread, expressing regret over the issue and offering assistance. They requested Mukund to contact them via direct message for further help, emphasizing not to include any personal or account information.

Mukund’s experience highlights significant concerns about the reliability and transparency of the exchange process and raises questions about potential internal malpractices within the delivery system.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's heroine, who gave 9 continuous flops, quit acting; moved to US, now runs...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's heroine, who gave 9 continuous flops, quit acting; moved to US, now runs...

How much water you should drink each day?

How much water you should drink each day?

Delhi-NCR Rains: 2 killed, schools shut as showers lash national capital, IMD issues 'red alert'

Delhi-NCR Rains: 2 killed, schools shut as showers lash national capital, IMD issues 'red alert'

Wayanad landslides live updates: Death toll rises to 308, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway

Wayanad landslides live updates: Death toll rises to 308, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway

CSK legend MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on his IPL future

CSK legend MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on his IPL future

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement