Amazing habits of Padma Shri Swami Sivananda that helped him in 125-year-old life

As 125-year-old Swami Sivananda walked bare feet inside Rashtrapati Bhavan's magnificent Darbar Hall to receive the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, the applause from onlookers rang high and loud.
Dressed in a white kurta and dhoti, the yogi was a picture of simplicity and grace as he knelt and bowed down in front of the Prime Minister and President as a mark of respect. The Prime Minister too got up from the seat and bowed to the veteran yoga legend.
The President stepped out and helped Sivananda rise to his feet, after which he honoured him with the award, and the duo posed for pictures and were seen in conversation.
Here are a few things you should know about Swami Sivananda;
- Swami Sivananda is the oldest man to be conferred with the Padma Shri award and is a monk from Varanasi.
- Born in August 1896, he is cherishing his remarkable 125 years of living. Despite his distinctive age, he stands strong enough to perform yoga for hours, according to a write-up by Rashtrapati Bhawan on Padma Awardees.
- Swami Sivananda's disciplined life, including early morning yoga, oil-free boiled diet, and selfless service to mankind, has allowed him to lead a disease-free life.
- Swami wakes up as early as 3 am and adheres to an undeviating routine.
- Swami is fit without any medical complications, he practices Yoga every day and performs all rituals on his own.
- He leads a simple life, eats a simple diet serves others with his selfless service.
- When Swami lost his parents and sister before he was 6, he denied the last rites of his family and chose the path of celibacy. His relatives gave him to a spiritual Guru.
- Swami dedicated his life to the welfare of society and owed his age to yoga, discipline, and celibacy. He believes, 'The world is my home, its people are my fathers and mothers, to love and serve them is my religion.'
- For over three decades, he has been practising and teaching Yoga at Kashi ghats. Dedicating his life to human welfare, he has been serving leprosy-affected people at Puri for the past 50 years. His healthy & long life has drawn the attention of national & international organisations.
- Swami believes Yoga is the way to lead a healthy life, it controls the senses, mind, and will. It is a way to god and divinity.