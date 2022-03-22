Amazing habits of Padma Shri Swami Sivananda that helped him in 125-year-old life

As 125-year-old Swami Sivananda walked bare feet inside Rashtrapati Bhavan's magnificent Darbar Hall to receive the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, the applause from onlookers rang high and loud.

Dressed in a white kurta and dhoti, the yogi was a picture of simplicity and grace as he knelt and bowed down in front of the Prime Minister and President as a mark of respect. The Prime Minister too got up from the seat and bowed to the veteran yoga legend.

The President stepped out and helped Sivananda rise to his feet, after which he honoured him with the award, and the duo posed for pictures and were seen in conversation.

Here are a few things you should know about Swami Sivananda;