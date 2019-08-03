Amarnath yatris, tourists told to move out of J&K immediately

Pilgrims to the Amarnath cave shrine and tourists across Jammu and Kashmir must curtail their plans and return to their home states at once, the government said on Friday, citing the "security situation" in the Valley.

The announcement to cancel Amarnath Yatra comes amid the movement of nearly 18,000 paramilitary personnel to J&K, a week after about 10,000 troops were dispatched to the state. The Army and the police stressed that terrorists were trying to disrupt Yatra.

Political parties in the Valley feel the Centre is planning to repeal Articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution which accord special status to J&K

Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik met a delegation of state political leaders and asked them not to believe in "rumours". The leaders had said that the decision had created panic.

However, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs said the Centre was eyeing something more than just dealing with terror threats. They said the government will likely to go for delimitation, which is redrawing of boundaries of assembly constituencies, which could give more seats to the Jammu region.