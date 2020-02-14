Amarnath Yatra to begin on June 23, to last 42 days this year

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 23, the shrine board said on Friday.

This year's pilgrimage will be longer by two days against last year's 40 days and will last 42 days. In 2018, the pilgrimage lasted for 60 days.

The decision was taken at the 37th meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), presided over by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu who is also the chairman of the board.

"Regarding the duration and date of commencement of the Yatra 2020, based on the approach set out by the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Committee, which had been set up to advise regarding the duration and schedule of future Yatras, the Board, keeping in view the foremost concern of the safety and security of the pilgrims, decided that a 42-days Yatra would commence on 23rd June, 2020, an auspicious day of Jagan Nath Rath Yatra as per Hindu Calendar, and conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on 3rd August 2020," the board said.

"The board decided that a 42-day yatra would commence on 23rd June, 2020, an auspicious day of Jagan Nath Rath Yatra as per Hindu calendar, and conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on 3rd August, 2020," Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), Bipul Pathak said.

The registration for the yatra will begin from April 1 through 442 designated branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES Bank, located in 32 states and UTs.

Considering the success of the pilot project of online registration of a limited number of intending Yatris in 2019, the board decided to increase the quota of online registration, SASB said.

The board directed the CEO to take timely steps for ensuring uninterrupted telecom connectivity in the Yatra area, it added.

No person below the age of 13 years and above the age of 75 years are not permitted to undertake the pilgrimage.

Last year, the pilgrimage was suspended on August 2 and yatris were asked to leave Kashmir as soon as possible in view of the "prevailing security situation". The advisory asking pilgrims to leave the Valley was issued just before the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories on August 5.

The Amarnath yatra was supposed to continue till August 15, 2019.