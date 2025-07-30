Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...

What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves? Can it be predicted?

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's honeymoon murder in Shillong: 'We want to...'

Forget Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman Khan; this actor is India's most bankable actor, riding on Rs 5000 crore bet, he is...

What is 'CRIB'? Know about never-seen blood group detected in 38-year-old Indian woman

Meet woman, who lost her home in 2004 tsunami, cracked UPSC exam twice, is sister of IPS officer, currently posted as...

Former India star exposes Oval curator's double standards after Gautam Gambhir denied access ahead of 5th Test vs England, says 'different rules...'

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'

Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of being friend-zoned

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims ha

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's honeymoon murder in Shillong: 'We want to...'

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's murder

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

HomeIndia

INDIA

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...

The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) posted on X, "Shri Amarnathji Yatra suspended for a day from Pahalgam and Baltal.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 01:43 PM IST

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...

TRENDING NOW

The Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended on Wednesday from both the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps due to continuous heavy rainfall, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) posted on X, "Shri Amarnathji Yatra suspended for a day from Pahalgam and Baltal.

"Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said, "Due to heavy, continuous rains since early morning on 30.07.2025, Yatra has not been released on the tracks from both the base camps, Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari."

The decision to halt the pilgrimage was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees. The Amarnath Yatra resumed earlier this month and is scheduled to conclude on August 9.

According to the DIPR, more than 3.93 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the Amarnath cave shrine since the Yatra began on July 3. "So far, over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025," the post read.

The sacred Amarnath shrine, located at an altitude of 3,888 metres in South Kashmir, draws thousands of devotees each year. Pilgrims undertake the journey via the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route or the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route.

Devotees from across the country and abroad have been taking part in the pilgrimage with enthusiasm, praising the arrangements and smooth management by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Budha Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, officially starting the annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Lord Shiva in the region.Speaking at the flag-off event, Sinha said, "More than a thousand people have just set out for the Budha Amarnath Yatra. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made excellent arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet woman who is from small town, didn't settle for IRTS, cracked UPSC again to become...
Meet woman who is from small town, didn't settle for IRTS, cracked UPSC again...
Ratan Tata's TCS to lay off 12,200 employees due to AI? CEO K Krithivasan finally breaks silence, says 'We need to be...'
Ratan Tata's TCS to lay off 12,200 employees due to AI? CEO breaks silence...
Nimisha Priya case: Death sentence of Indian nurse overturned by Yemen authorities, here's all you need to know
Nimisha Priya case: Death sentence of Indian nurse overturned by Yemen...
Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against traveling to these areas in 2025
Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against trave
This is world's most expensive metal, not gold, platinum, diamond, silver, it is used to make...
This is world's most expensive metal, not gold, platinum, diamond, silver...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE