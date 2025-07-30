Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...

The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) posted on X, "Shri Amarnathji Yatra suspended for a day from Pahalgam and Baltal.

The Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended on Wednesday from both the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps due to continuous heavy rainfall, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) posted on X, "Shri Amarnathji Yatra suspended for a day from Pahalgam and Baltal.

"Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said, "Due to heavy, continuous rains since early morning on 30.07.2025, Yatra has not been released on the tracks from both the base camps, Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari."

The decision to halt the pilgrimage was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees. The Amarnath Yatra resumed earlier this month and is scheduled to conclude on August 9.

According to the DIPR, more than 3.93 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the Amarnath cave shrine since the Yatra began on July 3. "So far, over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025," the post read.

The sacred Amarnath shrine, located at an altitude of 3,888 metres in South Kashmir, draws thousands of devotees each year. Pilgrims undertake the journey via the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route or the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route.

Devotees from across the country and abroad have been taking part in the pilgrimage with enthusiasm, praising the arrangements and smooth management by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Budha Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, officially starting the annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Lord Shiva in the region.Speaking at the flag-off event, Sinha said, "More than a thousand people have just set out for the Budha Amarnath Yatra. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made excellent arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)