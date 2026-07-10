Amarnath Yatra's ice lingam melts 90% five days into pilgrimage: What's behind this?

The Amarnath Cave Shrine is located at a height of about 3,888 meters (12,756 feet) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The Amarnath Yatra, which began more than a year after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack of April last year, has received an overwhelming response. But the pilgrimage seems to have hit another hurdle, with news reports suggesting that the naturally-formed lingam, also known as Baba Barfani, has melted by more than 90 percent just days into the Yatra. The Amarnath Cave Shrine is located at a height of about 3,888 meters (12,756 feet) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

PDP leader raises alarm

Many people, including political leaders, have raised alarm over the rapid melting of the ice lingam. In a post on X, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti said that climate change driven by human activities was to be blamed for the event. "Only a week into Amarnath Yatra, and the naturally formed lingam has already melted. Climate change from mindlessly axing trees, illegal mining, waste mismanagement & dangerous depletion of water levels are major factors. Unfortunately, the environment has become a casualty in Kashmir’s politics. It has NO power currency," she wrote.

What do experts say?

Scientists have warned that the Himalayas are warming faster than many other mountain systems around the world. Soaring temperatures, changing snowfall patterns, and retreating glaciers are becoming increasingly prominent across Jammu and Kashmir. News reports have also highlighted unusually warm conditions around the cave and the surrounding glaciers.

Has this happened before?

This is not the first time that the ice lingam has melted within a short period of time. According to a report by AajTak, the ice lingam had melted within a span of 29 days in 2018, 38 days in 2020, 28 days in 2022, and within about a week in 2024. This year, the melting appears to have occurred even earlier.

Yatra sees record footfall

The Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 3 this year, has witnessed record footfall despite security concerns. At least 93,000 pilgrims visited the shrine in the first four days of the pilgrimage. As per a report by The Hindu, more than 32,000 devotees had offered prayers by July 5, while over 20,000 people visited the shrine on the second day on the Yatra, marking the highest second-day footfall in years.