INDIA
This year, registration started on April 14, 2025, with the yatra set to begin on July 3, 2025, and continue until August 9, 2025. Devotees can register online or offline, as authorized by the Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board (SASB).
Registration for the Amarnath Cave pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, a highly revered journey for Hindus, is now open. Thousands participate in this spiritual yatra annually, and registration for the 2025 edition has begun.
Pilgrims planning to join the yatra must register beforehand. This year, registration started on April 14, 2025, with the yatra set to begin on July 3, 2025, and continue until August 9, 2025. Devotees can register online or offline, as authorized by the Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board (SASB).
For those choosing the online route, follow the below process:
Step 1: Visit the official SASB portal.
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the "Online Services" tab
Step 3: Select "Yatra Permit Registration"
Step 4: After reviewing the listed instructions and guidelines, click "I Agree" to continue
Step 5: Click "Register"
Meanwhile, to manage the flow of pilgrims and ensure safety, approximately 15,000 yatris will be permitted to proceed daily. Early registration is highly recommended to avoid congestion and to comply with mandatory health and age requirements.
Applicants must provide personal information such as name, preferred yatra date, Aadhaar number, mobile number, and upload a passport-size photograph and a scanned Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC). The mobile number will be verified through an OTP.
Following submission, a payment link will be sent within two hours, and the registration fee, estimated at around Rs 220, must be paid online. After a successful transaction, the Yatra Registration Permit can be downloaded from the portal.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also established offline facilities for those preferring in-person registration. Centers like Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan, and Mahajan Hall are issuing token slips, usually three days before the selected yatra date.
Pilgrims will then proceed to Saraswati Dham the following day for a health check-up and formal registration. On the same day, they must also visit the RFID card center in Jammu to collect their card and finalize the process.
Regardless of whether they choose online or offline registration, devotees are encouraged to complete all procedures well in advance and carry all necessary documents.
Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATES: Dear Godavari Tuesday 1 pm winners for April 15 DECLARED; check winners list
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Sthree Sakthi SS 463 Tuesday April 15 TODAY; first prize winner is...
Big blow to India's richest business tycoons, Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 293978925000, Gautam Adani suffers Rs 520050437500 loss due to...
Viral video: Elderly couple dances on Dev Anand, Nutan's iconic song Chhod Do Aanchal, social media says 'age is just a number', watch
Hot, Juicy, Minty? Toothpaste with taste of fried chicken! You can buy it from...
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Registration begins, know how to apply and other details
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's big statement on school fee hike, says, 'No school can...'
MS Dhoni 'newest lover boy' of Karan Johar's films? Fans react as filmmaker drops cryptic video feat CSK captain
Shreyas Iyer wins ICC men's 'Player of The Month' award for March 2025 ahead of PBKS vs KKR clash
Salman Khan death threat: Suspect traced to Gujarat village, deemed mentally unstable
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar fulfills promise to Vinod Kambli, provides former India star financial help of Rs...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani reveals shocking details about his weight loss journey, starving himself to shed kilos: ‘Fell asleep on toilet after throwing up dinner’
Haryana land deal case: Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra appears for questioning after ED sends second summons, calls it 'political vendetta'
Saif Ali Khan opens up about his role in Netflix's Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins: 'What I like is that the guy is technically wrong but...'
RJ Mahvash turns love guru for Yuzvendra Chahal after his divorce with Dhanashree Verma, says 'Tumhari maafi uss bande ko aadha kar degi...'
Arjun Kapoor decodes Sandeep Reddy Vanga's filmmaking in Animal, Arjun Reddy: 'He allows the edit to be...'
Jammu to Srinagar in just 3 hours from this week: Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat to pass through 36 major tunnels, stunning bridges
Meet Jeetendra's actress who once competed with Rekha, lost her stardom due to Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir, worked in B-grade films, quit acting, is now..
Fenil Shah of Mani Investment champions strategic wealth building through diversified investment planning
Amid new death threat, Salman Khan shares pictures from his power-packed gym session: 'Thank u for the motivation'
Comedian Vir Das pays Rs 50000 for Air India seat, gets ‘broken table, broken leg rests, stuck chair'
Who is Neela Rajendra? Indian-origin NASA DIE chief sacked after Donald Trump's order
Meet Daniel George, IIT Bombay grad who used to eat complimentary meals, walk to work, left high-paying job at 29
Will Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan make her Bollywood debut? Astrologer predicts 'there will be controversies...'
Joint search operations continue after contact made with terrorists in J-K's Poonch
MS Dhoni creates history, becomes first player in IPL to achieve this milestone
Are Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya getting divorced? Actor reveals the truth
Priyanka Chopra's new Hollywood film with Zac Efron is comedy feature on convict, know more here
Mona Shourie Kapoor once revealed how she was 'made to feel lesser' after Boney Kapoor fell in love with superstar Sridevi: 'Industry wives gave me suggestions like...'
Sharmila Tagore gives honest review on Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan: 'Film was not good, but...'
Ahead of Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to PM Modi for remembering C Sankaran Nair: 'So important that we as a nation...'
No fuel for old vehicles in Delhi? New rule to roll out soon, details here
'I shall fight for her till my last breath': Amitabh Bachchan once slammed a tabloid for claiming Abhishek Bachchan's wife Aishwarya Rai can't..
Meet Aman Majithia, Radhika Merchant’s jiju, Anant Ambani's 'Sadu Bhai', who holds important role in Merchant family’s Rs 2000 crore business
Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious celebration in umpire’s face after dismissing Ayush Badoni during CSK vs LSG clash goes viral, watch
Urvashi Rautela makes bold claim, says she's the next Shah Rukh Khan in...: 'It’s a good sign when Hollywood...'
MS Dhoni gets 'Player of The Match' after over 2100 days, here's what he said after winning prestigious award
Donald Trump freezes USD 2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University
PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match
Throwback to Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani's childhood: When she lived with 30 relatives, faced family feuds and...
Meet girl from small village, who lived in joint family, learned English at 15, later got in Harvard with full scholarship, she is...
Happy Bengali New Year 2025: Celebrate Pohela Boishakh with these wishes, messages and greetings
Meet woman, who once played football at national level, later topped UPSC exam to become IAS officer, she is...
Did Saif Ali Khan question Jaideep Ahlawat's viral dance in Jewel Thief? 'Why people get....'
Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan visit Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh ahead of Kesari Chapter 2 release
Cyrus Broacha reveals his fitness mantra at 55, ‘Eat eggs, don’t do...’, called ‘Johny Bravo’ after revealing new ripped look
Saif Ali Khan sits atop a 'diamond' at the Jewel Thief trailer launch, video goes viral - Watch
DNA TV Show: What caused the recent UPI outage in India?
Salman Khan shows off bulky biceps, who’s the motivation behind his new photos
Jaat box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol film sees huge 50% drop on first Monday, earns just Rs...
Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar film beats Dragon, becomes highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025
THIS anime franchise is world’s highest-grossing, three times of Marvel, its earning is Rs...., not One Piece, Demon Slayer
Meet man, only billionaire of Tanzania, served two parliament terms, was kidnapped at gunpoint and later released, his net worth is Rs...
Meet Shaik Rasheed, who made his IPL debut with MS Dhoni-led CSK against LSG
Alia Bhatt drops romantic photo with Ranbir Kapoor on third anniversary; Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor react: 'Home always'
iPhone maker Foxconn plans to set up first facility in North India in THIS city, eyes 300-acre land
Meet woman who started preparing for UPSC after being asked for bribe, later became IAS officer with AIR...
Thousands protest across Balochistan, Karachi, Pakistan authorities swing to BRUTAL crackdown
Delhi-NCR news: BIG update on long-pending Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad expressway, authorities agree to...
Amitabh Bachchan calls this actor 'architect of civilisation'; it's not Ashok Kumar, Guru Dutt, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor
Man takes unique vow 14 years ago, PM Modi fulfils it by...
Who is Barbara Jabarika? Hungarian girlfriend or agent who honey-trapped Mehul Choksi? Fugitive businessman's wife said THIS...
Veteran Kannada actor Bank Janardhan passes away in Bengaluru, 76-year-old is survived by...
Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia or Burj Khalifa: Which is more expensive? Check costs of world's tallest building and Reliance boss' home
Meet man who scored AIR 20 at second GATE attempt, now working in top company, he is...
Madhur Bhandarkar reveals Mahesh Bhatt abused him after Chandni Bar released: 'You’re a mad, foolish guy, your film is...'
JioHotstar becomes world’s third largest OTT platform after IPL boom with subscribers zooming past...
Meet Nidhi Kaistha, Delhi University alumnus, and the new head of Lamborghini India
Not Haider, The Kashmir Files, Uri, Article 370; this is the first film in 38 years to get a red-carpet premiere in Srinagar
VIRAL VIDEO: UP shamed again! Muslim woman stripped off her hijab, verbally abused; Hindu man accompanying her thrashed
Meet woman with world's highest IQ, who solved puzzle that stumped scientists, she is from...
Meet Vasuki Indicus, one of the longest snake species from Gujarat, as long as a cricket pitch; its length is...
Why did BR Ambedkar choose Buddhism, not Islam or Christianity? Was it strategic move to empower Dalits?
CBSE Board Result 2025 update: CBSE to announce class 10th, 12th results soon, know how to check via Digilocker
Shaan, wife Radhika Mukherjee buy luxurious bungalow in Pune worth whopping sum of Rs 10 crore
The Rise of the Digital Nomad Visa: How Countries Are Competing for Remote Workers in 2025
GirishDasari: Pioneering the future of data science, AI in healthcare and e-commerce
LSG vs CSK: Stats comparison, top run-scorers, wicket-takers in IPL 2025 so far
Dr Reddy’s layoffs: Pharma firm to cut workforce cost by 25 per cent? Here's what company said
Study reveals Earth’s oceans were once green, long before life began, know why
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATE: Win Win W 817 Monday April 14 DECLARED; first prize winner is...
Khushi Kapoor reveals wearing mom Sridevi's outfits; calls this actress her fashion icon
'Chaar foot ki Amitabh Bachchan': When Alia Bhatt revealed she was compared with Big B for her role in...
71-year-old man sets fire to home after taking 'monkey high', found naked
Viral video: Tim David pranks Virat Kohli in RCB dressing room after RR win, social media says 'good one'
This 23 carat blue diamond was once owned by Indian kings, now set for auction in Geneva, its whopping price is Rs...
West Bengal erupts over Waqf Act: Will protests benefit both TMC and BJP, change 2026 Election landscape?
Indian-origin CEO lauds employee for pulling 3 all-nighters in a row; Bryan Johnson, others slam him
Indigo, Akasa Air and other airlines to stop operations at this Delhi airport terminal from April 15, reason is...
WTF: Transforming India’s fitness landscape through tech, empowerment, and community
Meet man who cracked, IIT, IIM, CAT, left high-paying job in Hong Kong to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer with AIR...
Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran: ‘Powerful and timely film of…’
Man shows up 25 minutes early for job interview, gets rejected! Viral post sparks debate
BCCI slaps heavy fine on Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel for breaching this IPL code of conduct against Mumbai Indians
Donald Trump calls Russia's strike on Sumy 'mistake', Zelenskyy says come see 'what Putin did,' urges US President to visit Ukraine
What is Laser-Directed Energy Weapon? How does DRDO-developed Star Wars threaten China, Pakistan?
Meet man, born in India, today one of Indonesia's richest persons, his brother-in-law is also famous billionaire industrialist, his net worth is Rs...
Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal spotted in Rs 71 lakh car in viral video, netizens react
Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva shaves her head at Tirupati temple due to this reason, watch
Rahul Sinha to lead Zee News' DNA with bold voice, credible communication, and 100% nationalism