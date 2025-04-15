This year, registration started on April 14, 2025, with the yatra set to begin on July 3, 2025, and continue until August 9, 2025. Devotees can register online or offline, as authorized by the Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board (SASB).

Registration for the Amarnath Cave pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, a highly revered journey for Hindus, is now open. Thousands participate in this spiritual yatra annually, and registration for the 2025 edition has begun.

Pilgrims planning to join the yatra must register beforehand. This year, registration started on April 14, 2025, with the yatra set to begin on July 3, 2025, and continue until August 9, 2025. Devotees can register online or offline, as authorized by the Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board (SASB).

For those choosing the online route, follow the below process:

Step 1: Visit the official SASB portal.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the "Online Services" tab

Step 3: Select "Yatra Permit Registration"

Step 4: After reviewing the listed instructions and guidelines, click "I Agree" to continue

Step 5: Click "Register"

Meanwhile, to manage the flow of pilgrims and ensure safety, approximately 15,000 yatris will be permitted to proceed daily. Early registration is highly recommended to avoid congestion and to comply with mandatory health and age requirements.

Applicants must provide personal information such as name, preferred yatra date, Aadhaar number, mobile number, and upload a passport-size photograph and a scanned Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC). The mobile number will be verified through an OTP.

Following submission, a payment link will be sent within two hours, and the registration fee, estimated at around Rs 220, must be paid online. After a successful transaction, the Yatra Registration Permit can be downloaded from the portal.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also established offline facilities for those preferring in-person registration. Centers like Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan, and Mahajan Hall are issuing token slips, usually three days before the selected yatra date.

Pilgrims will then proceed to Saraswati Dham the following day for a health check-up and formal registration. On the same day, they must also visit the RFID card center in Jammu to collect their card and finalize the process.

Regardless of whether they choose online or offline registration, devotees are encouraged to complete all procedures well in advance and carry all necessary documents.