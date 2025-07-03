Amarnath Yatra 2025: Is registration still open for pilgrims? Check step-by-step guide, essential tips and more

The Amarnath Yatra—one of the prominent Hindu pilgrimages—officially began on Wednesday, i.e., July 3. Thousands of Hindus visit the holy shrine of Amarnath, nestled in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Amarnath Yatra—one of the prominent Hindu pilgrimages—officially began on Wednesday, i.e., July 3. Thousands of Hindus visit the holy shrine of Amarnath, nestled in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Interestingly, the Amarnath yatris worship a naturally formed ice Shiva Lingam, located in a narrow gorge at the far end of the Lidder Valley at an altitude of about 3,888 meters (12,756 feet).

Are you also wondering how to register for Amarnath Yatra? Well, you've just landed at the right place! Let's get going.

How to register for Amarnath Yatra?

According to an India Today report, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) oversees the yatra as well as the registration of pilgrims. Pertinent to note that one must register for the Amarnath Yatra—whether online or offline. The registration, which began on April 14, 2025, is still open for Amarnath Yatra. It will remain open until the yatra ends, i.e., August 9, 2025.

1. Visit the official website of SASB, https://jksasb.nic.in

2. Select 'Yatra Permit Registration'.

3. Provide the required details.

4. Upload a passport-size photo and Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC).

5. Pay the registration fees amounting to Rs 220.

6. Once you make the payment, you can download your yatra permit.

7. Pertinent to note that due to daily limits on the number of pilgrims (around 15,000 per day), it is recommended to register as soon as possible to secure your spot and avoid any hurdled.

Additional tips for yatra

1. Before registering for the Amarnath Yatra, complete your medical check-up and obtain all necessary health documents.

2. If you're registering offline, carry all relevant documents such as your Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC), Aadhar Card, PAN Card and passport-size photos.

3. Arrange your travel and accomodation much prior to the actual date of traveling, as accomodation near the pilgrimage routes fill up in no time.