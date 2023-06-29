Amarnath Yatra 2023: Security beefed up, two new hospitals inaugurated ahead of pilgrimage, know top updates

Amarnath Yatra | Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, RK Goyal on Wednesday took stock of arrangements put in place for pilgrims arriving for the annual Amarnath Yatra. Goyal visited Pahalgam and took stock of arrangements being put in place at Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps for the yatris, an official spokesperson said.

At the Chandanwari camp, Goyal reviewed the healthcare facilities established in DRDO hospital for providing quality healthcare services to the pilgrims. He directed the officers to work in mission mode for ensuring the best possible facilities for devotees and asked to also ensure the deployment of adequate numbers of doctors and other paramedical staff in the hospital to cater to the needs of devotees.

"The makeshift state-of-the-art hospital, built by DRDO at Chandanwari, will help in providing better and round-the-clock healthcare facilities to the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra and those engaged in the management of the pilgrimage,” Goyal said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated two hospitals of 100 beds each in Baltal and Chandanwari built by the DRDO and the Jammu and Kashmir administration ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Read: Tripura: 6 dead, several injured after chariot touches high-tension wire during Rath Yatra

The first batch of pilgrims are leaving for the valley from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp on June 30. The pilgrimage spans 62 days, starting from July 1 and will conclude on August 31.

ACS Home conducted a detailed tour of the base camp and inspected the facilities including drinking water, healthcare, toilets, sanitation, entry points and langar management, established at the camp and also held meetings with the camp directors and other officers.

The management of this yatra is Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board's (SASB) responsibility as per an Act established in 2000 by the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature. The authorities have decided that a maximum of 7,500 pilgrims per day per route will be allowed to register for the Amarnath Yatra 2023 to ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims.

Several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, along the national highway, have been put under drone surveillance ahead of the Amarnath Yatra this year. Security personnel from the J&K police force are also seen patrolling along the highway.