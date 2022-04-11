Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration begins today, know how to apply and other details

Amarnath Yatra 2022: The annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is set to begin on June 30 and will end on August 11. The 43-day yatra to the cave shrine at a height of 3,880 metres is resuming after the suspension for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The registration for Amarnath Yatra to begin today, April 11. The pilgrims can register online through the website and mobile app of the Shrine Board.

"Deliberations will be carried out to amplify information around the yatra this year which will be useful for the prospective yatrees. Publicity activities will be planned by various media units of the ministry in conjuncture with the J-K administration throughout the period of the pilgrimage," the ministry said in a statement.

Out of all Hindu deities, Lord Shiva is worshipped not only by Indians but also by people of other countries. To get closer to their revered God, who appears on this earth in the unique form of an ice Lingam, millions of devotees trek through the daunting mountains to Shri Amarnathji Shrine in South Kashmir every year in the summer months to pay their obeisance.

The Amarnath Yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even in 2019, the yatra was suspended a few days before August 5, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, dividing the state into two union territories.

