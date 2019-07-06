Amarnath yatra: 12 pilgrims injured after two buses collide

Headlines

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll mounts to 18, search for 98 people continue

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

What is Mahadev app scam involving Ranbir Kapoor, Hina Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, other celebrities?

American envoy’s visit to PoK sparks geopolitical row; India raises concerns with US over Kashmir dispute

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll mounts to 18, search for 98 people continue

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

7 Benefits of smiling and laughing

7 Natural herbs to reduce belly fat

10 health benefits of moon milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Watch: Vijay fans damage Chennai theatre after Leo trailer screening, viral tweets accuse cinema owners of mismanagement

Leo trailer: Badass Vijay protects family, battles ruthless Sanjay Dutt, fans say 'rest in peace old records'

HomeIndia

India

Amarnath yatra: 12 pilgrims injured after two buses collide

The incident took place at Turki-Tashlow near Wanpoh on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the afternoon, a police official said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2019, 07:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A dozen pilgrims were injured Saturday after two buses which were on the way to a base camp for the Amarnath Yatra rammed into each other in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

The incident took place at Turki-Tashlow near Wanpoh on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the afternoon, a police official said.

The driver of one of the buses lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure and rammed into the other which was stationary, he said.

The buses were headed to the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, he added.

Twelve pilgrims, all hailing from Rajasthan, were injured in the accident, the official said.

The injured were taken to a hospital and the condition of all of them was stable, he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags gold medal, Kishore Jena wins Silver in historic 1-2 for India

Meet Indian-origin NASA scientist who will lead rocket mission into October solar eclipse

Nupur Sanon reacts to her debut film Tiger Nageswara Rao clashing with sister Kriti's Ganapath: 'It's Sanon vs Sanon'

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

Apple Watch Series 9 gets double tap gesture feature with new watchOS beta update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE