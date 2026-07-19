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Amarnath, Vaishno Devi Yatras suspended from July 19 amid IMD's adverse weather forecast

Amarnath Yatra and Vaishno Devi Yatra, among some of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimages in India, have been temporarily suspended, according said on Saturday.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 07:55 AM IST

Amarnath, Vaishno Devi Yatras suspended from July 19 amid IMD's adverse weather forecast
Amarnath and Vaishno Devi yatras have been suspended (ANI)
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Amarnath Yatra and Vaishno Devi Yatra, among some of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimages in India, have been temporarily suspended, according said on Saturday. Officials cited bad weather and said that this has been done as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of pilgrims.  

Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi yatra suspended from July 19 

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have declared a temporary suspension of the Shri Amarnath Yatra from July 19, from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, after the IMD issued a forecast of adverse weather over the next few days. “In view of inclement weather forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from 19.07.2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims,” Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said in a statement. 

As per the administration, no further movement of pilgrims will be allowed from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps from July 19. The decision to suspend the yatra has come solely to make sure the pilgrims are safe in the region, and their well-being is taken care of. 

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Saturday temporarily suspended the Vaishno Devi Yatra in view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to an official update issued by the Shrine Board, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims. Devotees have been advised to remain patient and follow updates issued through the official communication channels of the Shrine Board.The authorities are continuously monitoring the weather situation, and the Yatra will resume once conditions are considered safe for pilgrims. 

The India Meteorological Department has also warned of a fresh spell of heavy rainfall over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with the possibility of flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in vulnerable areas. Administration has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from water bodies.

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