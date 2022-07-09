Amarnath cloudburst: Flash flood claims 13 lives, 40 still missing; Yatra suspended -- Top updates

The cloudburst damaged 25 tents and three community kitchens.

At least 13 people were killed while another 40 are still missing in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir on Friday. As many as 48 people were injured in the incident.

The authorities said that the Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over.

Three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising about 75 rescuers, are currently based in the affected area and trying to locate the missing people.

The cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 pm dumped copious rain and thick streams of sludge rolled down the mountain slopes into the valley. The flash flood swept away scores of people and swamped tents and community kitchens with mud and rocks hurtling down a hillside.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, according to officials.

Temporary hospitals have been set up in Sonamarg and other places for providing assistance to the injured. An integrated command centre has been put in place under the charge of Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) besides establishing helpline numbers in Anantnag in south Kashmir, Srinagar and Delhi to help the families of those who might have been affected.

Videos showed water running through the tents and people scampering to safety carrying gas stoves and blankets. A group of rescuers was seen digging the earth with bare hands as they gingerly looked for survivors under the rock-and-mud debris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident. "Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected," he said in a tweet.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up four helpline numbers where people can get information about the incident.

NDRF: 011-23438252, 011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240

Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149

Joint Police Control Room Pahalgam

9596779039

9797796217

01936243233

01936243018

Police control room Anantnag

9596777669

9419051940

01932225870

01932222870

Shri Amarnath Shrine Board

The 43-day Amarnath yatra began after a gap of three years on June 30. In 2019, the yatra was cancelled midway ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 provisions of the Constitution. The pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.