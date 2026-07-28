FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP Protest: Party Claims Breakthrough After New Protest Threat, Centre Agrees To Withdraw FIRs

CJP Protest: Party Claims Breakthrough After New Protest Threat, Centre Agrees To Withdraw FIRs

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Sutirtha Mukherjee Defeats Maldives' Fathimath Dheema Ali By 3-0

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Sutirtha Mukherjee Defeats Maldives' Fathimath Dheema Ali By 3-0

'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat over 'No Lock Upp' comment; Watch

'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Amarnath Bus Accident: 39 pilgrims injured as bus overturns in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal

All 39 injured pilgrims, who were returning after visiting the holy Amarnath cave shrine, were rescued by locals and security personnel and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 11:23 AM IST

Amarnath Bus Accident: 39 pilgrims injured as bus overturns in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal
Visuals of the accident site (Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Tuesday when a speeding bus veered off the road in the Kangan area of Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The pilgrims were on their way back from the Amarnath Yatra when the accident took place.

What exactly happened?

According to officials, the driver lost control while taking a sharp turn and the bus crashed into a house in Hariganwan. While the house suffered heavy damage, it stopped the bus from falling into the Sindh River, possibly preventing a bigger disaster. No one was present inside the house at the time, officials added.

All 39 injured pilgrims, who were returning after visiting the holy Amarnath cave shrine, were rescued by locals and security personnel and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

What did the police say?

A senior police officer said that upon receiving news of the accident, teams from Jammu and Kashmir Police, ITBP, CRPF, the Indian Army, and local residents immediately began a rescue operation. All the injured were taken to hospitals and their condition is said to be stable. Officials added that most of the pilgrims sustained minor injuries and are currently being treated.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also checked on the injured. In a post on X, he said, “Spoke with the Deputy Commissioner of Ganderbal and health officials to inquire about the condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. 39 pilgrims returning after darshan of Baba Barfani are undergoing treatment at SKIMS.”

So far, over 4.15 lakh pilgrims have visited the ice lingam since the Amarnath Yatra began on July 2. The Amarnath Yatra attracts thousands of devotees from across the country who undertake the yatra to the revered cave shrine. The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the sacred cave shrine is scheduled to end on August 28.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kill Melania': IRGC-linked media issues chilling threat to Donald Trump's wife, son Barron named in video
'Kill Melania': IRGC-linked media issues threat to Donald Trump's wife, son
'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat over 'No Lock Upp' comment; Watch
'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat
How digital transformation takes place in India's pharmaceutical: Sudeepta Rana's experience in preventing failures after launch
How digital transformation takes place in India's pharmaceutical
Dheeraj Dhoopar fires back at Kangana Ranaut's Shah Rukh Khan jibe after Lock Upp 2 exit
Dheeraj Dhoopar fires back at Kangana Ranaut's Shah Rukh Khan jibe
Govt summons Meta after PM Modi's video removed, then restored | What happened
Govt summons Meta after PM Modi's video removed, then restored
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement