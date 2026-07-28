Amarnath Bus Accident: 39 pilgrims injured as bus overturns in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal

All 39 injured pilgrims, who were returning after visiting the holy Amarnath cave shrine, were rescued by locals and security personnel and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Tuesday when a speeding bus veered off the road in the Kangan area of Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The pilgrims were on their way back from the Amarnath Yatra when the accident took place.

What exactly happened?

According to officials, the driver lost control while taking a sharp turn and the bus crashed into a house in Hariganwan. While the house suffered heavy damage, it stopped the bus from falling into the Sindh River, possibly preventing a bigger disaster. No one was present inside the house at the time, officials added.

All 39 injured pilgrims, who were returning after visiting the holy Amarnath cave shrine, were rescued by locals and security personnel and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

What did the police say?

A senior police officer said that upon receiving news of the accident, teams from Jammu and Kashmir Police, ITBP, CRPF, the Indian Army, and local residents immediately began a rescue operation. All the injured were taken to hospitals and their condition is said to be stable. Officials added that most of the pilgrims sustained minor injuries and are currently being treated.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also checked on the injured. In a post on X, he said, “Spoke with the Deputy Commissioner of Ganderbal and health officials to inquire about the condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. 39 pilgrims returning after darshan of Baba Barfani are undergoing treatment at SKIMS.”

Spoke with Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and health officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident earlier this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. 39 pilgrims returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani… — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) July 28, 2026

So far, over 4.15 lakh pilgrims have visited the ice lingam since the Amarnath Yatra began on July 2. The Amarnath Yatra attracts thousands of devotees from across the country who undertake the yatra to the revered cave shrine. The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the sacred cave shrine is scheduled to end on August 28.