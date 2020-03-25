Trending#

Amarinder Singh writes to Uddhav, Shah for evacuation of 2000 Sikh pilgrims from Nanded

Singh said the pilgrims have been stranded there for long and "we owe them safe return to their homes & families."


File Photo:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Ahamad Fuwad

DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 25, 2020, 03:57 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to facilitate the evacuation of 2000 Sikh pilgrims stranded at Nanded Sahib Gurudwara. 

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Singh said the pilgrims have been stranded there for long and "we owe them safe return to their homes & families."

Around 2,000pilgrims from Punjab had gone to pay obeisance to at the historic Gurudwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded. They were, however, left stranded after the Maharashtra government imposed a lockdown in the state to check the spread of coronavirus. 

The Indian Railways also cancelled all the train services on Monday. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide complete lockdown from midnight Tuesday, these pilgrims are left stuck at Nanded. 

Here is his full letter:

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on the rise with the four results coming back positive on Wednesday. This takes the number of such cases in the state to 116, the highest in the country so far.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to people not to venture out of their homes and assured that the state has adequate stock of essential commodities.

"There is enough stock of essential commodities and the essential services will continue to function," he said.

"I appeal to employers not to cut wages of their workers or stop their services....Don't flock the markets. To purchase essential commodities, go to market alone and maintain distance (with one another). We will win this war and celebrate Gudi Padwa as usual," he said. 