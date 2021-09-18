Amarinder Singh opposes Navjot Singh Sidhu as next Punjab CM face, calls him a 'disaster' and 'incompetent'

Headlines

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

How to sleep better? These 5 tips will help you fall asleep naturally

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni caught napping during flight; fans criticise air hostess for invading privacy

Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

Meet one of the highest-paid CEOs in India, who earned over Rs 8 lakh per day, know his connection with Ratan Tata

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

How to sleep better? These 5 tips will help you fall asleep naturally

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni caught napping during flight; fans criticise air hostess for invading privacy

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

10 anti-Inflammatory foods that help reduce inflammation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

'Dahadte raho': Sara Ali Khan roots for Ranveer Singh, shares photos from her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's cameo

HomeIndia

India

Amarinder Singh opposes Navjot Singh Sidhu as next Punjab CM face, calls him a 'disaster' and 'incompetent'

Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday evening (September 18) ahead of the CLP meeting

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 18, 2021, 08:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hours after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab he stated that he will oppose any move that entails making Navjot Singh Sidhu the next chief ministerial face of Punjab. He also said that Sidhu will be a disaster since he has a connection with the Pakistan establishment. 

In an interview with a news agency, Capt Amarinder Singh that he will prevent from Sidhu being the face of Punjab for the sole reason of security of the state and country. "I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security,"  he said. 

He further stated that it is the decision of Congress to keep Sidhu as PCC chief, "Sidhu could not manage a thing. I know him very well. Don't think that he is some sort of magic word for Punjab. He is going to be a disaster," he said. 

On links with Pakistan, Capt Amarinder Singh said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is Sidhu's friend. "He is friends with Imran Khan and General Bajwa. Daily so many drones, weapons, explosives, grenades, pistols, rifles, AK47s, RDX, heroine are coming (in Punjab). Where is all this coming from, from Pakistan....when he knows the bigwigs from Pakistan and we share a 600 km border with Pakistan, it is a matter of national security," said Amarinder Singh. 

As he submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, he also submitted the resignation of his council of ministers. The resignation came ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislature party convened by the party leadership. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet popular actress turned IAS, who cracked UPSC CSE while serving as KAS officer, had AIR...

Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

UPSC success story: Meet Rushali Kler, engineer from Punjab who cracked IAS exam with AIR 492, her inspiration was...

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result expected today, know how to check

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE