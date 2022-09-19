Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his party

Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) hours after meeting with party chief JP Nadda on Monday. The 80-year-old politician has also merged his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP just a few months after the formation of the party.

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh joins BJP merges his party Punjab Lok Congress PLC with BJP pic.twitter.com/nXCINNzNLI — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

Singh had launched the PLC in 2021 after quitting Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister of Punjab. In 2022, the PLC contested the elections in alliance with the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk), but did not win a single seat.

The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family. He is one of the most influential political leaders in Punjab and was elected the chief minister of Punjab twice in his political career.

Amarinder, a former Congress veteran, left the grand old party in the November of last year, one and a half months after the Congress leadership replaced him as the chief minister with Charanjit Singh Channi following his prolonged dispute with the state party's then-leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

