Amar Singh's mortal remains to reach Delhi from Singapore today

Amar Singh breathed his last on Saturday in Singapore due to kidney-related ailments.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 03:02 PM IST

The mortal remains of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, who passed away on Saturday in Singapore due to kidney-related ailments, will be brought to India on a special flight.

The flight is expected to land in Delhi at 6 pm.

Sources quoted by Zee News have said that Singh's relatives and close friends have reached Delhi to attend his funeral. It is learnt that his wife Pankaja and his twin daughters were present at the hospital in Singapore when he breathed his last.

Singh had been at ill health for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore over the last couple of months. He had earlier undergone a kidney transplant. He had suffered kidney failure in 2013.

In March, Singh had posted a short video message on Twitter from the hospital bed in which he made an appeal to all his followers to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against coronavirus.

"Tiger Zinda Hai," he had written in his short message posted along with the video.

The 64-year-old was a veteran leader of the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Rajya Sabha. In 2010, he resigned from all the posts of the Samajwadi Party and was later expelled from the party by its chief, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Six years ago, it was reported that Amar Singh had been suffering from kidney-related complications and was receiving treatment for the same in Dubai. However, he later returned to political life in 2016, when he was elected to Rajya Sabha with support from Samajwadi Party even after facing stiff opposition from a section of the party including the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

