Amar Jawan Jyoti, symbol of 1971 Indo-Pak war to be merged with National War Memorial flame - Know why

Ahead of Republic Day, the flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate lawns will be extinguished today, January 21 after burning for 50 years. It will now be merged with the National War Memorial's torch.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm that will be led by the Integrated Defence Staff chief, Air Marshal Balabadhra Radha Krishna. As per sources, the decision came after it was found that the upkeep of the two flames was becoming difficult.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti stands as a symbol of victory and the sacrifice of soldiers in the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to India's win and the formation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the National War Memorial on February 25, 2019. It was built over 40 acres at a cost of Rs 176 crore. The names of 25,942 soldiers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

The National War Memorial's eternal torch burns at the heart of the Smarak Stambh, the main pillar of the memorial, inside the Amar Chakra.

For the unversed, it was the British Army that built the India Gate in memory of their soldiers who died in the First World War between 1914 and 1921. In 1972, the Amar Jawan Jyoti was lit in memory of the Indian soldiers who died in the 1971 war with Pakistan.