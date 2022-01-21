Amar Jawan Jyoti not being extinguished but merged: Government squashes misinformation

The flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at Delhi's India Gate is not being extinguished. The clarification by Centre comes amid misreports of the eternal flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti, lit in memory of soldiers who laid their lives during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, will be doused after 50 years.

The government has clarified that the Amar Jawan Jyoti is only being merged with the flame at the adjoining National War Memorial ahead of the Republic Day. "It was an odd thing to see that the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti payed homage to the martyrs of the 1971 and other wars but none of their names are present there," sources said.

The names of all Indian martyrs from all the wars, including 1971 and wars before and after it are housed at the National War Memorial. Hence, it is a true 'shraddhanjali' to have the flame paying tribute to martyrs there, the government defends.

बहुत दुख की बात है कि हमारे वीर जवानों के लिए जो अमर ज्योति जलती थी, उसे आज बुझा दिया जाएगा।



कुछ लोग देशप्रेम व बलिदान नहीं समझ सकते- कोई बात नहीं…

हम अपने सैनिकों के लिए अमर जवान ज्योति एक बार फिर जलाएँगे! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the government also hit out at the Opposition, calling their criticism over the move 'ironic'. "It is ironic that people who did not make a National War Memorial for seven decades are now making a hue and cry when a permanent and fitting tribute is being made to our martyrs," government sources said.

The background

The flame at the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial was lit as a tribute to the soldiers who had died in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was inaugurated on the Republic Day of 1972 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The memorial, which features marble pedestal with a rifle and a soldier helmet on it, is a mark of honour for military personnel.