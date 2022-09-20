Amanatullah Khan arrest: Former Congress MLA unexpectedly comes out in support of AAP leader

Asif Khan, a former Delhi Congress MLA, has expressed his support for Amanatullah Khan, an AAP legislator who was detained by the ACB, on Monday. He said that the BJP-led central government is "misusing" its departments to "harass" minorities. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Amanatullah Khan on September 16 as part of a graft investigation.

Amanatullah Khan serves as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, which is under investigation by the ACB. The ACB executed raids at four locations, including his home in Okhla. According to Asif Khan, locals in the region are in a panic as a result of the ACB's searches on the AAP leader's home and other locations.

He did, however, make it clear that he was not clearing the AAP MLA of all charges. "Why is the ACB harassing Khan's family and creating panic in Jamia Nagar area? I am totally against the misuse of agencies, particularly against minorities, by the BJP government at the Centre," said the Congress leader.

The ACB has alleged that during its raids at the AAP MLA's residence, interferences were made. Four people were detained on allegations of preventing officers from performing their duties. According to some Delhi Congress officials, Asif Khan's choice to back the AAP MLA is a "personal affair," but he ought to have refrained from doing so.

Asif Khan declared that he is and always will be a "staunch" Congressman. "I am not supporting the AAP, my support is for Khan and his family. There is great resentment among the locals and as a politician I have sympathised with them. This will ultimately benefit the Congress," he said.

A two-term MLA for the Okhla district is named Asif Khan. In the 2015 Assembly elections, Amanatullah Khan succeeded him. The ACB claims that Amanatullah Khan illegally hired 32 persons while serving as the head of the Delhi Waqf Board, going against all rules and regulations and amid accusations of corruption.

(With inputs from PTI)