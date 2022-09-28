Search icon
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets bail in Delhi Waqf Board case

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested on September 16 by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (file photo)

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on a Rs 1 lakh bail bond and one like amount surety in a case connected with alleged irregularities in appointment, misappropriation of funds and misuse of official position as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Earlier, on Tuesday the court had reserved its order on Khan's bail plea. The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises on September 16.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

Further, it was alleged that as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added. The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government.

