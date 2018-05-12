Headlines

India

India

Always knew Pak was behind 26/11 attacks, wasn't waiting for Sharif's confession: MoS Hansraj Ahir

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that terrorists sent by Pakistan were responsible for the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed over 160 lives.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 07:11 PM IST

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that terrorists sent by Pakistan were responsible for the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed over 160 lives.

‘Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai’ Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial’’ Nawaz noted in an interview to Pakistan's

Dawn newspaper in a reference to the Mumbai attacks-related trials which have stalled in a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court.

Pakistan has so far not completed trial in the 26/11 case.
 

Reacting to the statement, MoS Hansraj Ahir said that India had always maintained that Pak was behind the terror attacks.

He said: “We always maintained that Pak is behind terror attacks here. We weren't waiting for their former PM's confession. Hope their current govt understands we're ready to step forward to combat terrorism.”

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists had sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and carried out coordinated attacks in different parts of the city, killing about 166 people and injuring over 600 others.

The lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012.

The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) was believed to have plotted the 26/11 attacks. Its mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, has been roaming freely in Pakistan.

New Delhi has, time and again, protested against Islamabad for harbouring Saeed, who is wanted for allegedly plotting the 2008 attack.

 

 

 

 

