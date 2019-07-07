Headlines

India

Alwar lynching case: Police seeks permission for fresh probe

There was huge controversy of Pehlu Khan's name mentioned in the charge sheet as accused.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 10:34 AM IST

In a new twist to Pehlu Khan murder case, police have sought application for a fresh probe. Police have applied to the Court seeking permission to probe some aspects of the case, reports Zee Media. Controversy broke out, after police filed chargesheet against Pehlu's two sons and a truck operator for illegally transporting cattle. This chargesheet was filed two years after Pehlu Khan was lynched to death by cow vigilantes which lead to national outrage.

"The chargesheet was accepted by the court on May 24 against three persons under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act. Since Pehlu Khan has died, he has not been chargesheeted," Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh told PTI.However, Pehlu Khan's name was mentioned in a summary of the case in the chargesheet, and he was among those booked under the state's anti-cow smuggling law.The document mentioned his name in the column of accused who are not chargesheeted . It makes clear that this is because he is now dead.

At that time, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tried to distance himself from the chargesheet saying, "Investigation into the case was done during the BJP rule. If any discrepancy is found, we will get the case re-investigated". 

Now, taking a cue from the stance of the Rajasthan CM, the police have urged the court to re-open the files for fresh probe. It remains to be seen if court accepts Rajasthan police's request. 

With PTI inputs

 

 

 

