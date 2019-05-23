Alwar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP's Balak Nath leading against Congress' Bhanwar Singh currently

Alwar is one of the Lok Sabha Constituencies that went to vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Constituency Profile

It consists of the following assembly segments – Tijara, Thanagazi, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Bansure, Kathumar, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh and Rajgarh Laxmangarh.

In 2019 the main fight is between INC’s Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and Balak Nath.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Imran Khan Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Bhanwar Jitendra Singh Indian National Congress 3 Balak Nath Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Anoop Kumar Meghwal Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 Amit Jangir Ambedkarite Party of India 6 Gulab Singh Poorvanchal Rashtriya Congress 7 Advocate Amit Kumar Gupta Independent 8 Anand Kumar Sain Independent 9 Tilak Raj Munjal Independent 10 Pawan Kumar Jain Independent 11 Madan Lal Independent

In 2014, Mahant Chand Nath of the BJP won by getting a huge margin of 2.83 lakh against Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of Cong.

However, Nath passed away and in the following bypoll Dr Karan Singh Yadav of Cong beat BJP’s Jaswant Yadav by 1.56 lakh votes.

In 2009, Jitendra Singh of Cong had beaten Dr Kiran Yadav of BJP by 1.56 lakh votes.

Battle for Rajasthan

Polling will take place in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur Lok Sabha constituencies on May 6, the fifth phase of voting nationwide.

Union ministers Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jaipur rural) and Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Congress MLA and Olympian Krishna Poonia (Jaipur rural), Bhanwar Jitendra Singh (Alwar) are some of the contestants in this last phase of polling in the state.

As many as 134 candidates, including 12 from the Congress and 11 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, are in the fray. Just 16 candidates are women.

Polling was held on April 29 in the state's other 13 constituencies.

There are 2.30 crore registered voters in these 12 constituencies where 23, 783 polling stations have been set up.

Jaipur rural seat is witnessing a contest between Olympians Rathore, who sought votes in Modi's name, and Poonia who seems to enjoy the support of the Jat community.

Union Minister and a former IAS official Arjun Ram Meghwal is contesting against former IPS officer and Congress candidate Madangopal Meghwal.The two also happen to be cousins.

In Nagaur, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) founder and former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal is now fighting as his old party's ally from Nagaur against former MP and Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha.

Two Hindu 'sants', Sumedhanand Saraswati and Baba Balaknath, are trying their luck from Sikar and Alwar respectively, contesting on BJP tickets. Sumedhanand is the sitting MP from Sikar.

In Dausa, both the BJP and Congress candidates are women. BJP has fielded former MP Jaskaru Meena against Congress nominee Savita Meena, the wife of party MLA Murari Meena.

All 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan went to the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress, however, seemed to catch up lost ground by winning the assembly polls last year.

In the latest phase of campaigning, the BJP continued with its focus on the surgical strike and the air strike against Pakistan-based terrorists, while also highlighting the UN designation of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

The Congress seemed to bank on `Nyay', the income support promise under which the poorest 20 per cent families will get Rs 6,000 a month if the party comes to power.