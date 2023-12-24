Headlines

Sanjay Singh, a loyalist of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexual harassment was appointed as the chief of the WFI body.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

‘Although late, there is…’: Geeta Phogat reacts to suspension of newly-elected WFI body
The Sports Ministry suspended the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) committee on Sunday. Notably, Sanjay Singh, a loyalist of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexual harassment was appointed as the chief of the WFI body.

The big decision taken by the Centre was lauded by India’s first-ever gold in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games, Geeta Phogat. 

Geeta Phogat on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted that she is hopeful that wrestlers will get justice. "Sports Ministry has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India. Although it is late, there is a ray of hope that wrestlers will get justice," Phogat said.

Vijender Singh, the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, also reacted to the decision and believes that the Centre should have taken action much earlier.

Singh took on X and said, "They made the woman quit wrestling, the man to return the Padma Shri, and now they have said to suspend WFI. The action should have been taken much earlier."

On suspension of the newly-elected body, Sakshi Malik who announced retirement from wrestling says, "This has happened for the betterment of the wrestlers. We had been saying that this was the fight of the daughters and sisters. This is the first step.”

 

