Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair sent to 14-days judicial custody by UP court

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday sent Alt news co-founder Mohammad Zubair to 14-days' judicial custody in a case registered agaisnt him last year on charges of promoting enmity between groups.

Zubair, who is lodged at the Sitapur district jail, appeared before a local court in Lakhimpur Kheri through video conference.

"Zubair appeared before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Ruchi Srivastava through video conference in the case. The court sent him to 14 days' judicial custody remand," said additioanl prosecuting officer Awdhesh Kumar.

The court will hear the plea for police custody on July 13.

Superitendent of police (Lakhimpur Kheri) Sanjiv Suman said Zubair is likely to be taken to Delhi for his appearance in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The case in Lakhimpur Kheri wasa filed in September last year on a court directive. On Friday, the police moved a local court, obtained a 'warrant B' against Zubair, and served it at Sitapur district jail where he is lodged.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for hurting religious sentiments through a tweet he had posted in March 2018.

On July 8, the Supreme Court granted the 39-year-old a five day temporary bail in the case after his counsel informed the court that he was facing death threats.

Though, he will remain in custody until he gets bail in the case for which delhi poloce have arrested him.