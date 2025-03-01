Police in Haryana’s Hisar have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to a husband or relatives of the husband subjecting a woman to cruelty.

Boxer Saweety Boora has filed a police complaint against her husband, kabaddi player Deepak Hooda, accusing him and his family of harassment over dowry.

Saweety and Deepak – both from Haryana – had gotten married in July 2022.

Since the FIR, Deepak has been issued notices by the police to present his side but did show up. “We gave him notice 2-3 times, but he did not turn up,” Seema, the SHO of a women police station in Hisar, said, according to news agency PTI.

Deepak has defended his absence by saying that his health has "taken a beating due to the trauma,” PTI reported.

"I have submitted a medical certificate and requested a later date. I will certainly go there (to the police station) but I won't make a negative comment against my wife. I have not been allowed to meet her,” he told the news agency.

The SHO said that according to the complaint, Saweety’s family had already given dowry worth Rs 1 crore and a Toyota Fortuner car. But she was subjected to torture and assault “for more dowry.”

“A demand for a luxury car was made and met, but her husband beats her, also raises monetary demand,” she said, citing the complaint.

Saweety, who competes in the middleweight weight class, is a former world champion.

Deepak was part of the Indian kabaddi team which won a gold medal at the South Asian Games in 2016 and a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games. He also had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Haryana Assembly election as a BJP candidate from Meham constituency in the state’s Rohtak district.

Both Saweety and Deepak are recipients of the Arjuna Award, India’s second-highest sporting honour.