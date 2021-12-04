Google CEO Sundar Pichai says it's 'heartening' to see start-up culture in India

With the sudden boom of start-ups in India, it seems a good time for the country to showcase to the world its 'Aatmnirbharta'. And CEO of Alphabet and Google, Sundar Pichai has some words of praise for them saying that it's 'heartening' to see start-up culture in India.

The tech wizard added that Google is willing to provide technological support in the form of Artificial intelligence (AI) to help startups in India 'scale up'. He was speaking at a leadership summit in India. Heaping praises Sundar Pichai said that India is a place where people build things and take them globally.

"I see India as a place where people build things and take it globally. That's why we invested in Google Pay, and we are doing it in other markets also. We want to play the enabling role - be it supporting the market and providing a technological platform," Sundar Pichai said.

During the summit, Pichai also talked about the future technology saying it will be dominated by AI and AR (Augmented Reality). "One of the key developments in terms of enhancing experience would be using AI to understand what people are actually talking about," he added

He also mentioned that AR (Augmented Reality) would be a more natural experience, not interfering while interacting with the real world. "You want people to be able to interact more naturally, like how you see and speak, all of that will play out in computing as well," he said.