150 Indian districts with 15% positivity rate likely to face complete lockdown: Report

A central-level proposal has been drawn up to impose complete lockdown in highly sensitive districts barring the movement of essential services. As per a report by the Times of India, the complete lockdown will be imposed in around 150 districts with a COVID-19 positivity rate of over 15%.

This decision is been taken as the health systems in these areas are seen to be under immense stress due to the pandemic.

As per the media report, this was suggested by the Union health ministry at a high-level meeting on Tuesday, but a final decision will be taken by the Centre in consultation with state governments.

The Central government on Sunday had advised state governments to impose stringent containment and lockdown measures in districts reporting either more than 10% positivity rate over the last one week or more than 60% occupancy of beds supported by oxygen or in ICU.

Eight states - Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu have more than one lakh active cases each and together account for 69% of the total caseload.

On Tuesday, the country recorded 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate further dropped to 82.54%, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll mounted to 1,97,894 with 2,771 new fatalities.