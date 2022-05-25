Almonds, walnuts over jail ki roti: Know Navjot Singh Sidhu's 7-meal diet plan for prison

Photo - IANS

Congress leader and former PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu was recently sentenced to one year of rigourous imprisonment after he was convicted in a road rage case which was registered in 1988, involving the death of an elderly man.

Sidhu, who was taken for a medical examination before being placed in jail, had requested the Supreme Court to give him a few more weeks to surrender, citing health reasons. After surrendering the same day, the Congress leader submitted the request for a special diet in prison due to his health.

The diet which Sidhu will be taking in jail involves seven meals spread out throughout the day, with his day starting with rosemary tea and an assortment of nuts including almonds and walnuts. His diet also includes several kinds of berries and fruits, which are not available to the inmates in jail.

Have a look at Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 7-meal diet plan –

Early morning

One cup rosemary tea with half glass white petha juice/ one glass coconut water

Breakfast

One cup of lactose-free milk (Amul)

One tablespoon of flaxseeds/ sunflower seeds/ melon seeds/ chia seeds

5-6 almonds, one walnut, and 1-2 pecan nuts

Mid-morning

One glass of beetroot/ ghia (bottle gourd)/ cucumber/ mausami (sweet lemon)/ Tulsi & Mint leaves/ amla (gooseberry)/ celery leaves/ fresh haldi (turtmeric)/ carrot/ aloe vera juice

Alternative: Mango+melon+kiwi+guava+strawberry/ apple/ bael juice

Alternative: Sprouted black chana (25 gm) plus green gram dal (25gm) plus kheera (cucumber)/tomato/half lemon/avocado.

Lunch

One chappati of 30 gm comprising sorghum, singhara, and ragi flour in equal quantity with one bowl each of seasonal green vegetable and of cucumber and ghia raita or one bowl of beetroot raita, a green salad bowl of cucumber, tomato, kakri, lettuce leaves, and half lemon) and one glass of lassi.

Evening tea

A cup of 100 ml tea with low-fat milk and no sugar and 25 gm of paneer slice or 25 gm Tofu with half lemon.

Dinner

One bowl of mixed vegetable and dal soup/black chana soup with a 200 gm bowl sprinkled with black pepper powder and consisting of sauteed vegetables (carrot, beans, broccoli, mushroom, bell pepper).

Bedtime

One cup of Chamomile tea and one tablespoon of Psyllium husk with half a glass of warm water

After his mean plan in prison surfaced on social media, many accused the Congress leader of getting “5-star treatment” inside the jail. Several officials inside the jail have also expressed discontent over the special meals that have been mentioned in Sidhu’s diet chart.

