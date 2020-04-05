Allotment of PPEs done on caseload basis, domestic manufacturers have also started production: Health Ministry

At a time when cases of coronavirus are surging at a tremendous rate in the country, it is imperative that the medical staff and others fighting in the frontlines of the battle against the pandemic are adequately protected in the country. The Health Ministry on Sunday informed that allotment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) is done on the basis of the number of cases reported in the state, and the state has ramped up its effort to supply more PPe's with more domestic manufacturers starting production along with importing these products from countries where it is available.

"PPEs are imported so there was a shortage initially in the country but govt started taking action in this regard from Jan. Domestic manufacturers have started the production, we have also started procuring PPEs from the countries where it is available," Health Ministry stated.

"Need to understand that allotment done by us is based on cases reported in states&we're parallelly making an effort to see that how should its procurement be increased. It has started easing out, in the coming weeks we'll be able to manage these issues to a large extent," it added.

Moreover, he stated that the ministry discussed the matter with all health secretaries, chief secretaries, and district magistrates as it is an important matter, and told them that masks are being dispatched to states based on 'case-load basis.'

It is to be noted that on Sunday that the Principal Secretary of Bihar complained about the 'insufficiency of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) & N95 masks'. He informed that out of the 5 lakh PPEs the state requested, it only received only 4000.

Meanwhile, at least 50 members of the medical staff comprising of doctors, nurses, and paramedics across India have already tested positive for Coronavirus in the country, a health ministry official stated on Thursday.

As of now, there are a total of 3374 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country and 79 recorded deaths