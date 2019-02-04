Alliance puts up united front at Patna rally

Opposition parties put up a united show at the Congress party's 'Jan Akanksha' rally in Patna on Sunday, declaring that the Mahagathbandhan will jointly contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also the 2020 Assembly polls in Bihar.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, addressing his maiden rally in Patna, said, "Congress, RJD, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular and the RLSP will contest the polls together, with respect and love. We will form alliance governments in both Lok Sabha and Assembly. Our alliance will win all Lok Sabha seats in Bihar," he said.

Rahul's announcement came amid uncertainty over seat-sharing among the Opposition parties, though the ruling NDA has already formed a 17-17-6 formula in Bihar.

Rahul had kicked off the party's campaign saying they will "play on the front foot and hit a six" with the help of alliance partners. A generous crowd had gathered at the Gandhi Maidan to watch Rahul and other Opposition leaders, them coming together triggering hopes of a "revival" among the leaders.

RJD's Tejashwi Prasad, leader of Opposition in Bihar, also made a pitch for Gandhi's elevation as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance, saying, "He has all the qualities needed to become PM. The biggest responsibility of taking along the alliance partners together is also on his shoulders."

Rahul said the PM had "insulted farmers" by announcing a Rs 17 per day allowance, while he had already given crores of rupees to his "industrialist friends". He reiterated that if voted into power, Congress will implement the proposed 'Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme'. He also promised to accord 'Central University' status to Patna University.

Senior Congress leaders, including newly sworn-in chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, also attacked the Centre over issues like farmers' distress, unemployment and the Rafale jet deal. However, conspicuous in his absence was RLSP chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who was injured in a lathi charge on Saturday and could not make it to the event.