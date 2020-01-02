Allahabad University VC resigns over corruption allegations

Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University Ratanlal Hangloo has resigned following corruption allegations, reports said on Thursday.

Hangloo has been under the scanner since 2016 over alleged financial and administrative irregularities.

PTI reported that he tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

Besides corruption charges, he is also facing allegations of improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of a grievance redressal mechanism for female students.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) last week summoned him over the matter.

Hangloo submitted his resignation to the HRD Ministry, PTI reported, quoting sources.