Allahabad High Court: Police security for BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra's daughter, hubby

Following a hearing at the Allahabad High Court on Monday, the court ordered the police to provide protection to daughter of BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra aka Pappu Bhartaul, Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh after Sakshi filed a plea in the court.

The court also declared the marriage of Sakshi and Ajitesh, a Dalit, to be legal. Justice Siddharth Verma said, "Sakshi and Ajitesh should register their marriage within two months, failing to do so, the court's order will stand null and void."

In the plea, Sakshi had raised security concerns with respect to her father, brother and the rest of the family members.

In addition to this, she had also accused the police to be biased and working under political pressure.

Sakshi and her husband, Ajitesh had posted two videos on social media expressing their security concerns. Their lawyer, Vikas Rana had produced these videos before the court during enquiry.

"The court after examining their documents declared the marriage to be legal. Also, the court has ordered the couple to register their marriage," said Rana.