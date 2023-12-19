Allahabad HC to pronounce verdict on pleas challenging Gyanvapi survey today

Headlines

'This is extremely juvenile': Netizens react to Animal twitter page trolling critic's review with box office collection

Ratan Tata's company ready to pay Rs 5500 crore to buy this company to compete with Nestle, Kraft Heinz

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu; IAF, Indian Army join rescue team

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Auction to begin at 1 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi HC for quashing of ED FIR in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'This is extremely juvenile': Netizens react to Animal twitter page trolling critic's review with box office collection

Ratan Tata's company ready to pay Rs 5500 crore to buy this company to compete with Nestle, Kraft Heinz

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full list of released, retained and new players

7 blockbuster films rejected by Aamir Khan

Year Ender 2023: Most searched recipes

9 new onscreen hit pairs of Bollywood in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

'This is extremely juvenile': Netizens react to Animal twitter page trolling critic's review with box office collection

Jonathan Majors found guilty in assault, harassment case; fired by Marvel Studios from MCU

Dunki Drop 6 Banda: Fans hail Diljit Dosanjh's vocals, Shah Rukh Khan's 'aashiq, desh bhakt' avatar, call it chartbuster

HomeIndia

India

Allahabad HC to pronounce verdict on pleas challenging Gyanvapi survey today

The petitions filed have also challenged a Varanasi court order of April 8, 2021, to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 05:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Allahabad High Court is likely to pronounce its judgment on Tuesday on five petitions challenging the maintainability of a civil suit pending before a Varanasi court seeking the restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists.

The petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board have also challenged a Varanasi court order of April 8, 2021 to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. On December 8, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal had reserved judgment after hearing the counsels of the petitioners and the respondent.

The AIMC, which looks after the management of Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple at Varanasi, has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, wherein the Hindu petitioners have sought restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque presently exists. According to Hindu side plaintiff, the Gyanvapi mosque is a part of the temple.

However, the primary contention of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board is that the suit is prohibited by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which restricts altering the character of religious places as it existed on August 15, 1947.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manoj Bajpayee opens up on how Animal, Sam Bahadur impacted Joram: ‘Box office obsession has ruined...’

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Meet Nita Ambani's make-up artist, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Yami Gautam, Mrunal Thakur are her clients, she charges...

IPL 2024 Auction: Top capped India players that can fetch big bids on Dec 19

Covid subvariant JN.1 in Kerala: Union Health Ministry initiates preparedness measures

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE