Allahabad HC directs Yogi govt to take down posters with photos, info of anti-CAA protesters

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to remove all roadside banners with photographs and information of anti-citizenship law protesters allegedly involved in violence in Lucknow.

On Sunday, a bench headed by Chief Justice had termed as "highly unjust" the putting up of posters with personal information of protesters.

The Lucknow district administration has placed posters on several locations with photographs and information of people who have been asked to pay compensation for damage to property during anti-CAA protests.

The order is a huge setback for the Yogi Adityanath government which has taken strict measures to curb the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the proposed National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. At least 19 people were killed in the state during protests in December last year.

The court had on March 7 taken suo motu cognizance of the issue and asked the district magistrate and divisional commissioner of Lucknow to inform it about the law under which such posters/hoardings were put on the streets of the state capital.

In its order issued on Monday, the high court said that no law is in existence permitting the State to place the banners with personal data of the accused from whom compensation is to be charged.

The court directed the District Magistrate and Police Commissioner submit a compliance report with Registrar General of High Court by March 16.

"The accused persons are the accused from whom some compensation is to be recovered and in no manner they are fugitive. Learned Advocate General also failed to satisfy us as to why placement of the banners is necessary for a democratic society for a legitimate aim," the order which reserved after hearing on Sunday said.

The court said "learned AG failed to satisfy us as to why the personal data of persons have been placed on banners though in the state there are lakhs of accused persons who are facing serious allegations pertaining to the commission of crimes whose personal details have not been subjected to publicity."

"As a matter of fact, the placement of personal data of selected persons reflects the colorable exercise of powers by the Executive," the court said.