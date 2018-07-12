All-woman crew of INS Tarini that circumnavigated globe likely to be given gallantry award on Independence Day

The crew on board the naval vessel INSV Tarini, returned to India in May after the historic circumnavigation of the globe.

The all-woman crew of Indian Navy’s sailing vessel Tarini, which created history by circumnavigating the globe in a gruelling 254-day voyage, is likely to be recognised with a gallantry award on Independence Day, two people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity, Hindustan Times reported.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday welcomed the INS Tarini Team on their arrival. She was joined and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba. Speaking to the media, the defence minister said, "I feel humbled before them for the achievement they have made. Youngsters from India achieving, it should be motivational for men and women."

In a series of tweets, the Defence Ministry's official Twitter handle said, "Salute to skipper Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi and her crew - Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, Swati P and Lieutenants Aishwarya Boddapati, S Vijaya Devi and Payal Gupta on their return from expedition - Navika Sagar Parikrama on 21 May 2018."

The team arrived in Goa on Monday afternoon. INS Tarini has salied 21,600 nautical miles, visited five countries, sailed across four continents, and in the process three oceans, passed the south of three capes and crossed the equator twice.

In a video, Lt Cdr Pratibha Jamwal, Hull Officer of INSV Tarini revealed how the Made in India Tarini has proved itself in all kinds of harsh weather conditions after circumnavigation. "We even encountered storms with wind speeds of 70 nautical miles. But we never doubted that something would happen to the boat," she said.

The six women officers trained under Captain Dilip Donde, the first Indian to solo-circumnavigate the globe in 2009-2010, a Navy official said.