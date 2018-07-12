All-woman crew of INS Tarini that circumnavigated globe likely to be given gallantry award on Independence Day

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

Odisha Train Accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Odisha train crash site, orders high-level probe

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: 5 big points to know before rushing to the bank

BTS's Jungkook Gets Attacked By Sasaeng Fan At Airport, Saved By Bodyguards

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeIndia

India

All-woman crew of INS Tarini that circumnavigated globe likely to be given gallantry award on Independence Day

The crew on board the naval vessel INSV Tarini, returned to India in May after the historic circumnavigation of the globe.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 09:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The all-woman crew of Indian Navy’s sailing vessel Tarini, which created history by circumnavigating the globe in a gruelling 254-day voyage, is likely to be recognised with a gallantry award on Independence Day, two people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity, Hindustan Times reported.

The crew on board the naval vessel INSV Tarini, returned to India in May after the historic circumnavigation of the globe.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday welcomed the INS Tarini Team on their arrival. She was joined and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba. Speaking to the media, the defence minister said, "I feel humbled before them for the achievement they have made. Youngsters from India achieving, it should be motivational for men and women."

In a series of tweets, the Defence Ministry's official Twitter handle said, "Salute to skipper Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi and her crew - Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, Swati P and Lieutenants Aishwarya Boddapati, S Vijaya Devi and Payal Gupta on their return from expedition - Navika Sagar Parikrama on 21 May 2018."

The team arrived in Goa on Monday afternoon. INS Tarini has salied 21,600 nautical miles, visited five countries, sailed across four continents, and in the process three oceans, passed the south of three capes and crossed the equator twice.

In a video, Lt Cdr Pratibha Jamwal, Hull Officer of INSV Tarini revealed how the Made in India Tarini has proved itself in all kinds of harsh weather conditions after circumnavigation. "We even encountered storms with wind speeds of 70 nautical miles. But we never doubted that something would happen to the boat," she said.

The six women officers trained under Captain Dilip Donde, the first Indian to solo-circumnavigate the globe in 2009-2010, a Navy official said.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Asthma in Monsoon: 5 effective tips to manage it during rainy season

Watch: Elderly man's enthusiastic dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' leaves netizens beaming with joy

Wordle 757 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16

Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE