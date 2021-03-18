Headlines

India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari makes BIG announcement over toll plazas - Check details here

"It means that toll collection will happen via GPS. The money will be collected based on GPS imaging (on vehicles),” Nitin Gadkari said.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 18, 2021, 03:35 PM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the government will do away with toll plaza booths across the country within a year. He said that a complete GPS-based toll collection will be implemented to replace toll plazas. Nitin Gadkari was making a statement in Lok Sabha on “Vehicles Scrapping Policy”. “I want to assure the House that within one year all physical toll booths in the country will be removed. It means that toll collection will happen via GPS. The money will be collected based on GPS imaging (on vehicles),” Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour. 

The minister also mentioned that 93 per cent of the vehicles pay toll using FASTag, but the remaining 7 per cent have still not taken it despite paying a double toll, adding that he has instructed police inquiry for those vehicles which do not pay toll using FASTags. There are cases of toll theft and GST evasion cases if FASTags are not fitted in vehicles. 

FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016.

Vehicles without FASTag are required to pay double the toll fee at electronic toll plazas across the country from February 16. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas, as the fee payment would be done electronically.

Gadkari said new vehicles have FasTags fitted in them, while the government has said it will give free FASTags for old vehicles. 

