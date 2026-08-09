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All 3 members of Jharkhand Public Service Commission resign amid protest over exam irregularities

The resignations have been accepted by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, the Lok Bhavan said in a statement. The officials who have stepped down are Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda, and Jamal Ahmed.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 11:43 PM IST

All 3 members of Jharkhand Public Service Commission resign amid protest over exam irregularities
A students' protest has been raging in state capital Ranchi for more than two weeks.
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All three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) tendered their resignations on Sunday (August 9) amid a weekslong protest over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The resignations have been accepted by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, the Lok Bhavan said in a statement. The officials who have stepped down are Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda, and Jamal Ahmed. This comes as a students' protest has been raging in the state capital Ranchi for more than two weeks.

After several rounds of talks with the protesting students, the Jharkhand government has agreed to the cancellation of three key exams -- 14th JPSC preliminary exam, the JPSC Backlog 2023, and the JPSC Backlog 2025. The state government also announced a slew of other measures such as the setting up of fast-track courts and formation of a committee to propose reforms in the examination system. The government further said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) would probe the criminal aspects of the exam irregularities. Jharkhand education minister Sudivya Kumar said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would be asked to step in to investigate suspected financial irregularities linked to the controversy.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured justice in the cases linked to the exam irregularities. "The youth will receive justice, and those responsible for the irregularities will face the severest possible punishment," CM Soren said, according to news agency ANI. He said that the answer to the students' agitation was dialogue and not the use of force.

The students' protest in Jharkhand entered its 16th day on Sunday, and six protesters continue to be on hunger strike. Nineteen people have so far been arrested in connection with irregularities in JPSC exams. The protest in Jharkhand erupted last month even as an agitation over paper leaks in national capital Delhi was coming to an end. The Delhi protest was led by the youth group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and resulted in the resignation of former union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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