All state-run Madrasas will be converted to general schools: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Saturday that all state-run Madrasas will be converted into a general school.

"We will disband the madrasa board. We will withdraw the notification granting equivalence to madrasa education and general education & we will convert all the state-run madrasas into a general school," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"No intention of closing pvt madrasas. We're bringing regulation -pupil to be clearly told why they're in madrasa, they've to introduce science-maths in curriculum, they've to register with state, constitutional mandate to be respected but can retain character of madrasa," he added.

Earlier, Sarma had said that the government's money cannot be used to teach the Quran in madrasas.

The minister also said that if the government is spending money on teaching Quran, it should also pay for teaching Bible of and Bhagavad Gita.

"In my opinion, teaching Quran can't happen at the cost of government money, if we have to do so then we should also teach both the Bible and Bhagavad Gita. So, we want to bring uniformity and stop this practice," Sarma said.

It may be noted that Assam has 614 government-aided recognised madrasas including 57 for girls, three for boys, and 554 co-educational. A total of 17 madrasas teach students in Urdu medium.

Sarma had earlier stated that all the state-run madrassas will be closed down from November.