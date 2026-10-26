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'All SIR orders unanimous, Form 6 unchanged': ECI tells SC in plea against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

In response to pleas claiming that several decisions, including changes to Form 6 used for enrolling voters, were taken without the two Election Commissioners' approval, the ECI said the petition is based entirely on a news report.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 26, 2026, 10:23 PM IST

'All SIR orders unanimous, Form 6 unchanged': ECI tells SC in plea against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners (Image Source : X/ECI)
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Rejecting claims that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took decisions unilaterally, the Election Commission of India told the Supreme Court on Monday (October 26) that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was conducted in accordance with the law and the three orders on its implementation were unanimously cleared by all three members of the poll body.

In response to pleas claiming that several decisions, including changes to Form 6 used for enrolling voters, were taken without the two Election Commissioners' approval, the ECI said the petition is based entirely on a news report.

The Commission, in its counter-affidavit before the apex court, stated that the affidavit was unanimously approved by the CEC and both Election Commissioners.

EC says SIR orders were unanimous

The Commission added that the SIR orders dated June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025, and May 14, 2026, were cleared unanimously by its three members.

On its decision-making procedure, the poll body said files are generally first seen by one Election Commissioner, then the other, and finally put up before the CEC. In cases of urgency, approvals are obtained electronically and subsequently recorded on the file.

The affidavit stressed that any observations or queries made by members while a file is under consideration cannot be treated as a formal decision under Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.

It also said the Commission had not released or authorised the release of any internal note or file to the media.

ECI explains Form 6 row

Addressing the controversy over Form 6 changes, the ECI told the court that Form 6, used for voter registration, had not been amended. It clarified that only the Centre has authority to amend the prescribed form, and the declaration for the SIR process was a separate document.

The Commission, however, conceded that the online display of the application could be construed as an amendment. It said that from October 21, the online application would be separated into Form 6 and a declaration, as in the physical format.

The ECI also said voters whose details could not be mapped during the revision would not ordinarily have to attend hearings. Booth-level officers would collect the required documents from their homes, with hearings only in exceptional cases, preferably online.

ECI clarifies work allocation row

The affidavit also addressed a work allocation order issued on July 28 by an Additional Secretary on deputation to the Commission. According to the ECI, the order was never implemented after the two Election Commissioners issued a joint direction on July 30.

Regarding appeals against inclusion of voters in West Bengal, the Commission said they were filed by officers of the state Chief Electoral Officer's office in compliance with Supreme Court directions, and the matters had not been brought before the Commission.

However, the BJP and the ECI keep defending the SIR exercise as legitimate and transparent, while the Congress and other Opposition parties are pressing harder for accountability and a full review of the electoral roll revision.

The ECI also maintained that any officer issuing orders beyond their delegated authority would face action.

 

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