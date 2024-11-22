INDIA
BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi said NDA will win more than 51 seats.
All arrangements are in place for count of votes for Jharkhand assembly polls tomorrow with both NDA and JMM-led alliance hopeful of victory.
While the ruling JMM-led alliance is banking on its work and promises, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is hopeful of getting people's support on its promises and work of central government.
The campaign saw BJP leaders targeting JMM-led alliance over its performance and raised the issue of "infiltration" and tribal rights in the state.
The state went to polls in two phases - November 13 and November 20 - for 81 assembly seats.
Exit polls have been split in their predictions concerning Jharkhand with most of them stating that BJP-led NDA will win the polls.
The BJP-led alliance in Jharkhand includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) while the JMM-led alliance consists of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).
Leaders of parties in the two alliances expressed confidence of their victories.
BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi said NDA will win more than 51 seats.
"BJP workers have worked hard on the ground and based on the information received from them, I can say that the BJP-led NDA alliance will win more than 51 seats in the Jharkhand assembly elections," he told ANI.
Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who is AICC-in-charge of the state, said people have voted for JMM-led alliance.
"BJP has hidden their face after the first phase of the election here...In the second phase they have done face-saving...People have voted for the Hemant Soren government...We are going to win more than 50% seats," he said.
Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said the truth will come out in the results and BJP's claims will turn out to be wrong.
"BJP is saying they would get 55 odd seats, last time they mentioned 65 seats. When someone contests elections, a party contests elections and all feedbacks come, they speak their mind. Results will be out tomorrow and the truth will come out. We trust the public. With the kind of mandate they have given, we can say that we are going to form the government once again. We are going to form a strong government.We will also ensure to provide (government) scheme to those who have been deprived," Thakur told ANI.
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am and officials said all arrangements have been made for the process.
Varun Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Ranchi, said that the officials were briefed regarding counting process and do's and don'ts.
"We have also explained them scenarios like if there is data missmatch in EVMs, if data is not coming on EVMs, then what they have to do. They have also been told how to count postal ballots," he said.
Jharkhand saw 67.74 per cent voter turnout in the two phases of elections.
Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said on Thursday that the voter turnout in the second phase of state elections was 68.95 per cent.
"The strong rooms of all the assembly constituencies have been sealed. The scrutiny has been done...There has been no recommendation for repoll in any of the constituencies. Combining both phases, the voter turnout is 67.74 per cent... The final voting percentage will be declared on counting day, combining the votes of the postal ballot also," he told reporters.
Prominent candidates in the fray included Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the JMM. Key BJP leaders in the second phase included former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.
A total of 528 candidates were in the fray in the second phase of the Jharkhand elections, including 55 women, one third-gender candidate, and 472 male candidates.
The first phase of the Jharkhand polls was held in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13.
Besides Jharkhand, results will also be declared for Maharashtra assembly polls and bypolls across various states.
Among the constituents of INDIA bloc, JMM is contesting on 43 seats, Congress 30, RJD on six and CPI(ML) four. BJP is contesting 68 seats, AJSU 10, JD(U) two and LJP one seat.
In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats. (ANI)
IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming details: When and where to watch, date, time, venue - All you need to know
Meet man who studied from IIT Delhi, IIM Calcutta, later resigned high-paying job in MNC, took Sanyas, now he is...
All set for vote counting in Jharkhand tomorrow; NDA, JMM-led alliances confident of winning
Journalist called Katrina ‘lucky’ because Shah Rukh Khan kissed her on-screen, her response owned him
'You are bulls**t': This star walked out from Parinda after Vidhu Vinod Chopra argued with him, was replaced by...
Watch: Australia star inquires Rishabh Pant about his next IPL team, gets 2-word reply
Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi reacts to death of crew member, issues statement citing 'purely human error’
Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat was first offered to his industry rival…, but he refused because...
Cash-for-votes row: BJP leader Vinod Tawde issues defamation notice against Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi
The Visionary Who Promises a Blue Sky for India: Holger Thorsten Schubart’s G20 Climate Speech
The Surge of High-End Living: Luxury Residential Market to Outpace Other Segments
FeFCon 2024 to be Held in Bangalore: A Premier Event on Fever Management
Riddhima Kapoor slams trolls calling Ranbir 'misogynist', comments on his bond with Alia Bhatt: 'I do get annoyed but..'
'Your dance lightens up...': Little girl's dance on 'Tere Bina na Guzara E' steals hearts online, WATCH viral video
London Airport evacuates passengers over security threat, thousands stranded
The World’s First Innovative Iron Supplement to Combat Iron Deficiency and Anaemia
'He's put all eggs in one basket': Sanjay Manjrekar dissects Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 1 of IND vs AUS Test
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over alleged Gaza War crimes, Israeli PM calls it 'baseless'
BCCI reveals dates of next three IPL editions in never-before-heard move; 2025 season to start from....
Meet grandmother who became fashion icon after trying on her granddaughter’s clothes
Deepika Padukone's parents Prakash Padukone, Ujjala are cousins? Netizens react as Reddit post goes viral
'This is new low': India's Got Latent contestant jokes on Kolkata rape-murder case, netizens disgusted, WATCH viral clip
IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite WTC list, becomes 3rd Indian to...
Manipur CM N Biren Singh's BIG statement after fresh violence in state: 'Those who are genuinely agitating against...'
Sana Khan, former Bigg Boss contestant, actress announces 2nd pregnancy with Anas Saiyad: 'Only Allah has power to..'
'All scripted drama...': Puneet Superstar allegedly assaulted by influencers in viral video, watch
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result November 22: Dear Dancer Friday lucky draw result TODAY, know how to check winner list
Elon Musk claims Jeff Bezos advised everyone to sell Tesla and SpaceX stocks ahead of US Election because...
'Cancer can be defeated with discipline': Navjot Singh Sidhu reveals wife's diet that helped her fight stage 4 cancer
Actress Ana de Armas caught kissing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s son in viral photos
Oreshnik's Shadow: Will Russia's hypersonic missile force west to back down?
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals Rishi Kapoor's last two wishes: 'He wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor getting...'
Meet woman, once disinterested in father’s business, now runs Rs 7000 crore company, competes with Mukesh Ambani, she is
I Want To Talk Twitter review: Abhishek Bachchan's performance being hailed as his 'career-best' in 'soul-stirring' film
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 3 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj run through Australia
‘You’re So Beautiful’: World’s tallest woman meets world’s shortest woman over tea, pics go viral
AR Rahman, Saira Banu's son BREAKS SILENCE on his parents' divorce linked with Mohini Dey: 'It’s disheartening to...'
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Consequences of GRAP-4 are drastic, may have adverse effects, says SC
Eyeing Delhi assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Revdi par Charcha' campaign: 'If people vote for BJP...'
'Till death do...': Abhishek Bachchan's viral statement comparing cancer to marriage amid Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours
Good news for Delhi-NCR residents, travel time from Noida to Gurugram to be reduced as new train service will...
Dharmendra once slapped Feroz Khan's brother Sanjay Khan at Bollywood party; here's what happened next
A day ahead of Maharashtra, Jharkhand election results, Sachin Pilot's BIG statement, says 'INDIA bloc in position to..'
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools likely to stay closed till..., check city-wise update
'She crossed all limits by...': Rupali Ganguly's lawyer REVEALS if her stepdaughter responded to defamation notice
OTET 2024 results DECLARED @ bseodisha.ac.in: Know how to check Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test results online
Maharashtra: 3 killed, 9 hospitalised after gas leak at fertiliser plant in Sangli
Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga take a dig at Digvijay Rathee's character, says, 'koi ladki uska haath bhi pakad le toh...'
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 2 highlights: Starc, Hazlewood star as India bundled out for just 150 runs
THIS farm is selling a cup of coffee for Rs 28000, but there's a twist, it is...
I Want To Talk review: Shoojit Sircar gives Abhishek Bachchan his Piku, actor gives his best performance after Guru
AR Rahman, Saira Banu's daughter Raheema opens up on parents' divorce being linked to Mohini Dey: 'Always remember...'
World War 3 has officially begun? Ukraine’s ex-commander makes BIG claim, says North Korea, Iran, China siding with...
JP Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge lock horns over Manipur issue, Congress calls BJP leader's letter 'full of falsehoods'
Chhattisgarh: 10 Maoists killed after encounter with security personnel in Sukma
Set foot into Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s lavish Rs 450 crore bungalow ‘Gulita’
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT plan for Jio users, offers unlimited 5G access for 1 year for just Rs...
THIS luxury train is ready to hit tracks soon, no less than 7-star hotel, has spa, gym, restaurant, it is...
IND vs AUS 1st Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks DRS controversy in Perth Test
Dense fog, heavy rain predicted in these states till November 25; check here
'When he is quiet...': Shoojit Sircar's BIG statement on Abhishek Bachchan amid Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 1 highlights: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood blow away India's top order
Kerala Lottery Results November 17: Nirmal NR-407 Friday lucky draw result TODAY at 3pm, check full winners list
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Who will be next CM? Mahayuti and MVA constituents drop different names
THIS footballer has acquired Rs 456 crore Bugatti penthouse in Dubai, not Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe, Beckham, he is...
Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile: Which nations are within its range?
Nana Patekar calls Anil Kapoor 'bakwas aadmi' for getting him replaced in Parinda: 'You bullied me...'
Bihar teacher, principal reach school in drunken state; know what happened next
Vladimir Putin’s unique GIFT for 'friend' Kim Jong Un after North Korea sends soldiers to Russia, it is...
'I have faced a lot of...': Arjun Kapoor REVEALS his biggest fear amid break up with Malaika Arora
How millions of Indians may get affected due to US indictment of Gautam Adani in bribery case
AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu's lawyer makes BIG statement on Bollywood divorces: 'Expectations from sex life...'
Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan says 'missing someone is okay but...'
Telecom rules to change from January 1, Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL will be affected due to...
ICSE, ISC 2025 exam date sheet: CISCE to release Class 10,12 timetable for 2025 board exams, know steps to download...
After Bibles, watches and sneakers, Donald Trump is now selling autographed guitars, price is...
Delhi pollution: Air quality improves to ‘very poor’ category, AQI at...
Vladimir Putin's BIG threat, warns he could strike UK with new ballistic missile if...
Shillong Teer Results TODAY November 22, 2024 Live Updates: Check winning numbers here
Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee gets into a fight with Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, refuses to give them food after...
Elon Musk claims Jeff Bezos predicted Donald Trump's loss in US elections, Amazon founder hits back, says...
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth: Rain and weather forecast, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy may debut
Somebody misbehaved with Alia Bhatt on Highway sets then Imtiaz Ali had to...
India-US ties have strong foundation: White House confident in navigating crisis over Gautam Adani bribery charges
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals twist behind Rs 200000 job fee, closes application window
Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours, Jaya Bachchan says 'not my daughter' in viral video
Shocking! Pushpa 2 to get postponed again? Report claims Allu Arjun film's climax is still NOT shot, makers to...
India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy on TV and online
Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir takes internet by storm, slams quick 200 for Delhi in Cooch Behar Trophy
Days after Ratan Tata's demise, Tata Group's Rs 131000 crore company inks pact with ADB for...
Meet man who earned Rs 300 per day, couldn't prepare for NDA due to financial problems, later cracked NEET at just 21
Meet man who began as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 33054 crore brand, endorsed by Virat Kohli, he is...
WATCH: Woman makes Biryani with Parle-G biscuits, viral video fumes internet
Only train in India in which passengers can travel for FREE; check route, timings and more
'Justice for biryani': Parle-G biryani takes internet by storm, video goes viral
DNA TV Show: Why Gautam Adani charged with bribery and fraud in US
IND vs AUS: Records Virat Kohli can break during Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Diljit Dosanjh fans get angry over Ananya Panday's birthday post for her grandmother, here's why
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'inkem inkem kavale' leaves internet wanting more, watch
Dhanush, Nayanthara ignore each other at a producer's wedding amid feud over Netflix documentary, video goes viral