All arrangements are in place for count of votes for Jharkhand assembly polls tomorrow with both NDA and JMM-led alliance hopeful of victory.

While the ruling JMM-led alliance is banking on its work and promises, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is hopeful of getting people's support on its promises and work of central government.

The campaign saw BJP leaders targeting JMM-led alliance over its performance and raised the issue of "infiltration" and tribal rights in the state.

The state went to polls in two phases - November 13 and November 20 - for 81 assembly seats.

Exit polls have been split in their predictions concerning Jharkhand with most of them stating that BJP-led NDA will win the polls.

The BJP-led alliance in Jharkhand includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) while the JMM-led alliance consists of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Leaders of parties in the two alliances expressed confidence of their victories.

BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi said NDA will win more than 51 seats.

"BJP workers have worked hard on the ground and based on the information received from them, I can say that the BJP-led NDA alliance will win more than 51 seats in the Jharkhand assembly elections," he told ANI.

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who is AICC-in-charge of the state, said people have voted for JMM-led alliance.

"BJP has hidden their face after the first phase of the election here...In the second phase they have done face-saving...People have voted for the Hemant Soren government...We are going to win more than 50% seats," he said.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said the truth will come out in the results and BJP's claims will turn out to be wrong.

"BJP is saying they would get 55 odd seats, last time they mentioned 65 seats. When someone contests elections, a party contests elections and all feedbacks come, they speak their mind. Results will be out tomorrow and the truth will come out. We trust the public. With the kind of mandate they have given, we can say that we are going to form the government once again. We are going to form a strong government.We will also ensure to provide (government) scheme to those who have been deprived," Thakur told ANI.

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am and officials said all arrangements have been made for the process.

Varun Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Ranchi, said that the officials were briefed regarding counting process and do's and don'ts.

"We have also explained them scenarios like if there is data missmatch in EVMs, if data is not coming on EVMs, then what they have to do. They have also been told how to count postal ballots," he said.

Jharkhand saw 67.74 per cent voter turnout in the two phases of elections.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said on Thursday that the voter turnout in the second phase of state elections was 68.95 per cent.

"The strong rooms of all the assembly constituencies have been sealed. The scrutiny has been done...There has been no recommendation for repoll in any of the constituencies. Combining both phases, the voter turnout is 67.74 per cent... The final voting percentage will be declared on counting day, combining the votes of the postal ballot also," he told reporters.

Prominent candidates in the fray included Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the JMM. Key BJP leaders in the second phase included former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.

A total of 528 candidates were in the fray in the second phase of the Jharkhand elections, including 55 women, one third-gender candidate, and 472 male candidates.

The first phase of the Jharkhand polls was held in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13.

Besides Jharkhand, results will also be declared for Maharashtra assembly polls and bypolls across various states.

Among the constituents of INDIA bloc, JMM is contesting on 43 seats, Congress 30, RJD on six and CPI(ML) four. BJP is contesting 68 seats, AJSU 10, JD(U) two and LJP one seat.

In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats. (ANI)