All schools in Delhi, Noida to remain closed on November 14, 15

All private and government schools in Delhi-NCR will remain closed due to 'severe' air quality in the national capital and its surrounding region.

The order announcing shutting of schools in Delhi was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Twitter.

"In view of the deteriorating situation due to stubble pollution in north India, Delhi government has decided to close all the government and private schools for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (Thursday and Friday)," Sisodia said.

The decision has been taken on the recommendation of Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority or EPCA.

District authority in Gautam Budh Nagar also ordered schools to remain closed on November 14 and 15 amid rising pollution levels.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government could extend the Odd-Even Scheme as the air quality in the national capital continues to remain under "severe" category.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR is in the "severe" category on Wednesday with PM level crossing the 500-mark at some places.

Major pollutants PM 2.5 both are in the 'severe' category at almost all monitoring stations, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

At 9 pm on Wednesday, AQI was recorded at 605 'severe' category in Sector-62 Noida area whereas in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara, AQI was at 738.

"The AQI is likely to deteriorate to 'severe' category for the next two days and improvement towards 'very poor' is predicted only by November 14," System of Air Quality Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has predicted.

However, Delhi is unlikely to witness rainfall in the coming days but a little increase in the wind speed will improve air quality, though it will still remain in the poor category.

Delhi-NCR has been witnessing poor air quality post-Diwali celebrations while stubble burning in the nearby states including Haryana, Punjab are adding up to the deteriorating air quality.

SAFAR has advised people not to indulge in outdoor activities until air quality improves in the national capital region.