All schools, colleges in Gujarat to remain closed till March 29 amid coronavirus outbreak

The Gujarat government announced on Sunday that all the schools, colleges, tuition classes, Anganwadi, cinema halls and swimming pools in the state will remain closed from March 16 to March 29.

"All educational institutions - schools, colleges, tuition classes, Anganwadi across the state will remain closed from 16th to 29th March. No teaching work will be done here but the teaching and non-teaching staff can come," Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim said.

"All the cinema halls and swimming pools in the state will also remain closed from 16th to 29th March," he added.

Mukim also said that a Rs 500 fine will be imposed on anyone who will be caught spitting in public places.

Earlier, the Gujarat government declared coronavirus as an epidemic under the Indian Epidemic Act, 1897, and issued a notification regarding the matter. The notification gives free rein to municipal commissioners, district collectors and chief district health officers, among others to tackle cases related to coronavirus.

As per the Epidemic Act, 1897, district administration can bar entry and exit of population, seal a geographical area where coronavirus has been reported. The regulation also mandates that a person returning from a coronavirus affected country or area to isolate himself at home. The district administration will take necessary action if any person is found flouting the rule.

The administration had also banned conferences, seminars, and workshops till March 31, and also urged people to avoid large gatherings.

In India, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country is 107, with two deaths till now. The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare under the central government has launched a helpline number: +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus-related inquiry and support. There are also separate helpline numbers for the different states and union territories.